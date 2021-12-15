2023 BMW i7 Goes for Extreme Hot-Weather Testing, Someone Had Sunstroke

Earlier this month, BMW presented its fully electric 2023 i7 luxury sedan undergoing winter testing. It was far up into the North, playing with snow close to the Arctic Circle. Seeing it at the company’s center in Arjeplog, Sweden, felt only natural.
So, is no one wondering how the latest step in the series development process shows the i7 basking in the sun during this time of the year? Well, that could be explained by the fact that just like any other automaker, BMW has a lot of prototypes running around planet Earth. The latest portrayal comes in the form of steep mountain roads and high temperatures.
Hot-weather testing in the middle of December. That’s something, right? We can easily give that odd slip a hall pass, as BMW is also putting the electrically-powered luxury sedan through its paces “on grueling test tracks around the world.” But here’s another issue: they’re not showing the racetrack shenanigans.
Sure, (remaining) BMW fans might still feel great about the upcoming i7, knowing the electric motors, AWD system, and high-voltage battery were punished on steep and curvy mountain roads to “prove how reliable and high-performing they are under maximum load.” But that’s part of the job description for any self-respecting EV automaker nowadays.
Still, it seems the 2023 i7 passed the desert gravel road tests, went up high into the mountains, and tackled “a whole series of highly dynamic routes” with flying colors. So, when the final prototype testing phase will be completed, the “world's only purely electrically powered luxury sedan” will be presented to the world sometime next year alongside the other versions of the all-new BMW 7 Series.
Ups. Someone probably had sunstroke before writing down BMW’s press release. Hopefully, that’s the case. And the German automaker is not that far disconnected from reality to actively and willingly ignore (on three separate occasions) the fact that it’s really not the “world's only purely electrically powered luxury sedan.” Seriously! What about the Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan, or the Audi e-tron GT? What are those? Peaches, maybe...
