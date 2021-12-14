Virtual R31 Nissan Skyline Goes Slammed Bananas Over Inexpensive Shiba Drift Build

What happens when a pixel master threatens to “go bananas with (your) least favorite car?” Well, sooner or later, that literally happens. Only it does so across the virtual realm.
Andreas Richter, the Berlin, Germany-based virtual artist behind the ar.visual_ account on social media, has a tasty CGI treat in the form of a banana-equipped R31 Nissan Skyline. What does a seventh-generation Skyline have to do with elongated, edible fruits? Well, it’s anyone’s guess since the digital content creator does not give a hint.
It could easily represent a humorous call back to the author’s headline that proclaims: “I go bananas with (your) least favorite car.” But it might just as well suggest the CGI expert’s feelings towards his latest digital project that is used as a preface for his decision to “silently add a few new cars for next year’s lineup.” Who knows?
All we can say for sure is that we are presented here with an R31 Skyline, the seventh-generation version born in 1985 that sits almost squarely in the middle of Nissan's thirteenth-generation pack. And with all the panache of the Skyline series, it’s no wonder this virtual creation looks almost ready for some JDM drift glory.
The slammed looks are always welcomed. Then, the neat aerodynamic enhancements act as a cool bonus. Also, the huge exhaust outlet suggests a meaty engine heart is hidden under the hood. And of course, there’s also an inspirational twist. Notice the focus is placed on the Shibata Motor Co. (of R31 House aftermarket fame) brand of inexpensive motorsport tires. Not on the banana, actually.
So, perhaps, the R31 itself goes bananas with happiness over the owner’s decision to virtually gift it with a set of affordable Shiba Tire rubber to wrap around those vintage-flavored, gold-infused deep-dish Work Equip wheels. We know we would probably act the same when presented with the drifting object of smoking adoration!
It could easily represent a humorous call back to the author’s headline that proclaims: “I go bananas with (your) least favorite car.” But it might just as well suggest the CGI expert’s feelings towards his latest digital project that is used as a preface for his decision to “silently add a few new cars for next year’s lineup.” Who knows?
All we can say for sure is that we are presented here with an R31 Skyline, the seventh-generation version born in 1985 that sits almost squarely in the middle of Nissan's thirteenth-generation pack. And with all the panache of the Skyline series, it’s no wonder this virtual creation looks almost ready for some JDM drift glory.
The slammed looks are always welcomed. Then, the neat aerodynamic enhancements act as a cool bonus. Also, the huge exhaust outlet suggests a meaty engine heart is hidden under the hood. And of course, there’s also an inspirational twist. Notice the focus is placed on the Shibata Motor Co. (of R31 House aftermarket fame) brand of inexpensive motorsport tires. Not on the banana, actually.
So, perhaps, the R31 itself goes bananas with happiness over the owner’s decision to virtually gift it with a set of affordable Shiba Tire rubber to wrap around those vintage-flavored, gold-infused deep-dish Work Equip wheels. We know we would probably act the same when presented with the drifting object of smoking adoration!