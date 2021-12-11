Ritzy Caddy Escalade Gives the Lowdown on Matching Black Chrome Monoblock 26s

Cadillac may be lagging far behind the likes of BMW, Lexus, or even Tesla in the luxury car brand rankings for 2021. But what it lacks in terms of sales it certainly overcompensates with custom aftermarket pride.
The premium automaker has an incredible history. Not long now and the GM division will celebrate 120 years since it was founded in Detroit, Michigan. And they are certainly looking forward to a brighter, zero-emission future when maybe they’ll recoup the sales losses not just against conventional brands but also up-and-coming stars like Tesla.
Until then, all Caddy must do is play with the cards dealt. And that also means extracting every ounce of glory from its most popular nameplates. Logically, the Escalade SUV is chief among them, even if some might be keen to point out it’s “just” a more expensive Chevy Suburban/Tahoe and GMC Yukon/XL. But, of course, in the right hands, it’s so much more.
Case in point, the “leading designers & creators of high-end automotive culture and lifestyle” from Los Angeles, California-based Platinum Motorsport Group. With decades of experience in the high-end aftermarket realm, they’re easily coming up with builds that are borderline perfect. For example, this recent Caddy Escalade (regular, not the larger ESV) that’s almost all black and yet smartly eschews the potential niche murdered-out designation.
As such, all the chromed bits and pieces have been left alone for a stylish and elegant, contrasting look. On the other hand, this is a custom build through and through, riding lowered on a neat set of the company’s D100 forged monoblock wheels. They’re as large as (car) life itself, at 26 inches. But the hulking Escalade doesn’t mind.
Then, it’s all a matter of personal taste. I like the black chrome shine of the wheels, the fact that its exterior chrome hasn’t been blacked-out, and that its pristine four-seat interior has a nice combination of sandy/tan quilted leather with a flurry of black bits and pieces. But that’s just me. Beauty is always in the eye of the beholder, right?
