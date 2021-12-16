So, What If BMW Created an Extreme Off-Road Vehicle Without a Humongous Grille?

Right up to that faithful X5 moment from 1999, who would have imagined a luxury sports car manufacturer like BMW would dare venture off the beaten path? Well, the Bavarians now have all sorts of non-tarmac-loving models.
The German carmaker started offering all-wheel-drive systems on its passenger car models way back in the mid-1980s. But with the advent of the X5, it needed a proper AWD banner, thus later creating its well-known xDrive. Now, numerous crossover SUVs are using it, from the mundane X1 up to the quirky iX or the humongous X7.
Still, BMW is fully preoccupied with other stuff rather than creating a model that would also appeal to diehard 4x4 users. You know, things like enraging its entire fan base with their latest and “greatest” design or thinking their upcoming i7 luxury EV is the “world's only purely electrically powered luxury sedan.” Disregarding, thus, models such as the Lucid Air, Porsche Taycan, or the Audi e-tron GT...
Anyway, there is one virtual artist that believes BMW might still have a chance of redemption. At least as far as extreme off-road aficionados might be concerned. The pixel master better known as moaoun_moaoun on social media has an interesting proposition. And it does not even come with a huge kidney grille. Instead, it’s tinier than we could ever imagine it to be possible.
On the other hand, the rest of the extreme 4x4 BMW is as hulking as it gets. And if this weren’t mere sketchy wishful thinking, we could even imagine that such an extreme off-roader would have given a few headaches to the crop of specialty manufacturers. Such as Rezvani Motors, for example.
We are not entirely sure how much air would go through the new grille design, but if the turbos did get their fill, this thing looks ready to handle just about anything you throw in its path. From the hottest movie gala to the frozen wilderness of Siberia, if you ask us.
