Rezvani's Luxury Armored “Tanks” Come in Fancy Military Edition Togs, Even the 6x6s

Initially, the high-performance manufacturer enticed the world with the Beast, which used a repurposed Ariel Atom chassis dressed up with a lightweight carbon fiber body. Now, though, its 2021 model year lineup doesn’t include it anymore. Instead, the focus is entirely on extreme utility vehicles.
Those would be the Tank (first generation introduced in 2017) and Hercules (a 6x6 Jeep Gladiator that arrived in 2020). Better yet, anyone who wants the tough looks to be doubled by enhanced security can finally get both Tanks and Hercules’ in a Military Edition.
Naturally, if one seeks the absolute pinnacle of an armored luxury vehicle from California, one will also have to pay the royalty fee. As such, while a 2021 Tank has an MSRP of $155k and the 2021 Hercules goes for $175k, their respective Military Edition upgrades will only kick off from at least $259. Though, for the money, protection comes matched by style, luxury, and practicality.
mighty Demon’s 6.2-liter that’s been massaged to 1,000 ponies, just in case.
On the other hand, the Hercules Military Edition is even more outrageous. Although it doesn’t seem, at first. After all, it does share the entry-level 3.6-liter in standard configuration with the Tank. But then a diesel engine is also available for more torque, as well as the aforementioned 500-hp 6.4-liter V8. But everything else fades into the background once the 7.0-liter supercharged V8 reaches the absolute: 1,300 horsepower.
Of course, with a name like Tank/Hercules Military Edition, it is plain obvious these vehicles are purpose-built to achieve an elevated level of occupant protection even in the most extreme situations and across any type of terrain. There is an exceedingly long list of security features aside from the usual bulletproofing, which includes “the latest in ballistics armor capable of stopping high caliber weapons and assault rifles.”
protection and military-grade run-flat tires.
There’s also a thermal night vision system that shows heat signatures from FLIR displays, in addition to normal night vision. Sirens, strobe lights, as well as an intercom system, are not missing in action. Just like a rather grim-looking survival kit that includes military-grade gas masks, along with hypothermia and first-aid kits. Now, if this sounds all too Army-like, don’t worry. These two beasts (pun intended) were built for civilian use.
As such, both include lots of creature comforts. Among them are perks such as the “elegantly appointed and customized interiors” with more than ten styles for the seats. And what do you know, the starry ceiling reminds us of Rolls-Royce's interpretation... In a rather convoluted, full guns-ablaze, twisted way. Well, with these features, an “Apocalypse Now” nightmare here and there probably comes with the territory...
