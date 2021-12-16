Tuned Hyundai Santa Cruz SUV Throws Virtual, Shadowy Jabs at Pickup Sibling

Let’s face it, some OEMs are biting their tongues right now for deriding Hyundai and Ford about their desire to reinvent the U.S. compact pickup truck segment with unibody flavor. And it seems nobody can get enough of 2022 Santa Cruzes and Mavericks.
Abandoned for a while in America, the light-duty truck segment is having a spectacular comeback thanks to Hyundai and Ford. And just as customers cannot have enough of Santa Cruz and Maverick trucks in the real world, the same is valid across the virtual realm.
Although, frankly, it would be hard for automotive digital content creator Nikita Chuicko, better known as kelsonik on social media, to also grab a piece of the real-world action. After all, the virtual artist is located in Russia. Nonetheless, he found ways to profess his love for the bite-sized trucks. With an SUV twist.
One thing of note. His name might ring a bell because during work hours he is the resident CGI expert for the good folks over at Kolesa. During his spare time, his kelsonik social media persona takes over, and also gives him shady traits. Not the ones involving actual lurking in the shadows, though.
Instead, the pixel master loves to play with currently successful models and bestow upon them his vision of a potential “Shadow Line.” It’s an anti-chrome treatment that also involves other digital tuning benefits. Such as dark-matched aftermarket wheels, or a lowered suspension setup, among others.
Additionally, another one of his favorite subjects seems to involve the transformation of the popular 2022 Hyundai Santa Cruz unibody truck into an SUV. Entirely wishful thinking, given the real-world Tucson platform sharing. Nonetheless, it has turned into a little obsession.
This is at least the third (perhaps even the fourth) occasion he circles back to the subject. This time around, his modified Santa Cruz SUV faces the absolute test: a comparison with an equally-tuned Santa Cruz pickup truck. So, which one do you think deserves victory bragging rights?
