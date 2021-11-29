Ford Crown Victoria Reporting In for Pimping Duty, Sir!

Last time we laid eyes on the Ford Crown Victoria, it wasn’t flashing its emergency lights, but looked very sad with its Fast and Furious-wannabe vibe.
That one had a lime green paint finish that has seen better days, gigantic bumpers at both ends, big side skirts, and a hump on the hood. It also had fake air intakes to cool down the driver’s imaginary friends sitting on the rear bench, and a ginormous wing mounted on the trunk lid that looks suitable for drying laundry on the go.
As for the pimped-out example pictured in the image gallery above, it either started life as a police cruiser, or the owner found it funny to install a searchlight on the left A pillar and a big bulbar up front. Registered in Virginia, as per the license plate, it too has a big hump on the hood, presumably to make more room for the engine, provided that it hides a beast of a unit, that is.
However, that’s not the only controversial mod. No, sir, because those huge multi-spoke alloys can provoke multiple facepalm reactions at the same time. This Crown Vic has a bigger ground clearance than most of today’s OEM crossovers and SUVs, so changing the oil should be a walk in the park, as a Redditor put it in different words.
The chromed alloys provide contrast to the purple exterior of the car, and this is where the LOL-ish modifications appear to have stopped. And while we cannot see the back end of the car, at least it doesn’t have a washer dryer attached to the trunk lid.
Presuming that the owner sees his prized jewel here, what advice would you give them? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and please keep it polite.
