Hot Performante Version Adds Tons of Digital Character to the Lamborghini Urus

The facelifted Lamborghini Urus will reportedly bring a plug-in hybrid derivative, understood to pack the same powertrain as the Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid. A track-ready variant, presumably named the EVO, is supposedly in the pipeline as well, but no one said anything about a possible Urus Performante.
Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped CarNewsNetwork from imagining how it might look like, albeit based on the current iteration, with design cues borrowed from the eponymous version of the Lamborghini Huracan.
Finished in a similar shade of green, the Urus Performante has a front bumper shaped similarly to the one of the V10-powered supercar. The center piece, apron, and side air intakes look about the same, and further back, it has fat side skirts that would probably make ingress and egress a bigger challenge for those sitting at the back.
The lower parts of the doors display the Italian flag, and a big wing was added to the tailgate, additionally tying the high-rider to the Huracan Performante. The model also reveals its new suffix behind the front wheels. Speaking of these, they digitally carry over from the Aventador’s smaller sibling and have black look, Y-spoke pattern, and center locking. This gimmick might not be a long stretch, because the Raging Bull was spotted testing a Urus with center locking wheels about two months ago.
A hypothetical Lamborghini Urus Performante would have beefier brakes, updated suspension, and some interior tweaks, besides the enhanced aerodynamics rendered here. A punchier engine would be part of the makeover too. The current one has a 641 hp and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8, which rockets it to 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds, and all the way up to 190 mph (305 kph).
