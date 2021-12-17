Ride1Up's New Cafe Cruiser Is All About Comfortable, Laidback Rides at an Affordable Price

5 Embrace the Old-School Cafe Racer Spirit With This One-Off 1974 Honda CB360

And finally, one of the best-selling points of the Cafe Cruiser is its more than decent price. You can now pre-order the e-bike on Ride1Up’s Named the Cafe Cruiser, the e-bike is available both with a step-through and step-over alloy frame, with three colors available for each. It comes with internal cable routing.Ride1Up doesn’t skimp when it comes to comfort or features with its new wheeler , which truly deserves its name. The bike’s design definitely aims at offering a relaxing, comfortably riding experience, with its swept-back handlebars and cruiser motorcycle look.Ride1Up equipped the Cafe Cruiser with a 750W geared hub motor with 60Nm of torque, and this Class 3 e-bike can reach 28 mph (45 kph) with pedal assist.A 48V 15 Ah battery powers this cruiser, offering a range of up to 50 miles (80 km), depending, of course, on various factors such as your riding style, weight, the level of assist used, the terrain, etc.There’s an LCD with a 2.2” screen, a key system for removing the battery, integrated LED lights, and the bike is equipped with 26”x 3” tires, a Shimano Acera 8-speed trigger shifter, Zoom hydraulic brakes, and a hydraulic fork with 80mm of travel.The Cafe Cruiser is quite hefty, weighing 65 lb (almost 30 kg) and has a weight capacity of 300 lb (136 lb).Ride1Up also has an optional passenger kit you can order for $125, which allows you to take someone else on the ride with you. It is rated up to 130 lb (59 kg) and is easy to install thanks to the manufacturer’s Connect+ system. It allows you to easily add or remove bike accessories to your Cafe Cruiser, whether it’s the rear rack, child seat, or front basket, as they all use the same system.And finally, one of the best-selling points of the Cafe Cruiser is its more than decent price. You can now pre-order the e-bike on Ride1Up’s website for just $1,595 (the aforementioned accessories are not included). Shipping is estimated for February 2022.

