Citroen DSe Rendering Is Proof of the Classic French Car’s Timeless Design

There are two ways in which you can look at Citroen's decision to stop making the DS: on the one hand, it's sad to see such an iconic model disappear for good, but on the other, its legacy could have been tainted if the sequel hadn't lived up to the ridiculously high expectations.
All things considered, it was probably a smart decision from Citroen to end the DS when it did, even if it that was partly canceled by its decision to bring back the name – initially for a range of special models, and then, the completely distinct spin-off brand we have today.
The existence of the DS brand makes any revival of the model with the same name difficult, if not even impossible. The confusion a modern Citroen DS would cause when there are several DS models on the market already would be substantial, not to mention detrimental to the cars sold by DS Automobiles.
That's because a new DS would instantly steal all the headlines, leaving anything else bearing this name in an inescapable cone of shadow. It all depends, however, on how good this new Citroen DS would be and, just as importantly, how much it would resemble the classic car that was, in some people's eyes, the most beautiful automotive creation of the last century.
If it's anything like Larson Design's rendering, then it's not just DS Automobiles that will be in trouble, but pretty much the entirety of the industry. We're obviously exaggerating to convey a point, but not by much. Can you really imagine anyone who wouldn't fall for this clean and modern reinterpretation of the iconic French model?
Assuming Citroen would be able to match its aesthetics with a powertrain that's just as good, in a world where very few things are a certainty, the PSA brand would be looking at guaranteed market success with the DS. However, there's a catch: unless it emulated its ancestor by bringing something innovative to the table, the modern DS would risk looking like an impostor.
The original Citroen DS was the first production car to feature several technologies, from the self-leveling hydropneumatic suspension that's the main reason behind the model's fame, to the disc brakes, the directional headlights (introduced later on), and the aerodynamic shape of the body. What could the new DS offer to at least come close to its ancestor's level of innovation?
Well, it is designed as an all-electric vehicle, and despite the quick technological advancements in this area, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Citroen – or the entire Stellantis group, for that matter – isn't exactly a leader in the field, so there's no reason to suspect this is where the next breakthrough will come, but if it did, it would be cool if they could package it into something like this.
The existence of the DS brand makes any revival of the model with the same name difficult, if not even impossible. The confusion a modern Citroen DS would cause when there are several DS models on the market already would be substantial, not to mention detrimental to the cars sold by DS Automobiles.
That's because a new DS would instantly steal all the headlines, leaving anything else bearing this name in an inescapable cone of shadow. It all depends, however, on how good this new Citroen DS would be and, just as importantly, how much it would resemble the classic car that was, in some people's eyes, the most beautiful automotive creation of the last century.
If it's anything like Larson Design's rendering, then it's not just DS Automobiles that will be in trouble, but pretty much the entirety of the industry. We're obviously exaggerating to convey a point, but not by much. Can you really imagine anyone who wouldn't fall for this clean and modern reinterpretation of the iconic French model?
Assuming Citroen would be able to match its aesthetics with a powertrain that's just as good, in a world where very few things are a certainty, the PSA brand would be looking at guaranteed market success with the DS. However, there's a catch: unless it emulated its ancestor by bringing something innovative to the table, the modern DS would risk looking like an impostor.
The original Citroen DS was the first production car to feature several technologies, from the self-leveling hydropneumatic suspension that's the main reason behind the model's fame, to the disc brakes, the directional headlights (introduced later on), and the aerodynamic shape of the body. What could the new DS offer to at least come close to its ancestor's level of innovation?
Well, it is designed as an all-electric vehicle, and despite the quick technological advancements in this area, there is still plenty of room for improvement. Citroen – or the entire Stellantis group, for that matter – isn't exactly a leader in the field, so there's no reason to suspect this is where the next breakthrough will come, but if it did, it would be cool if they could package it into something like this.