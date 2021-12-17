Extreme Widebody Therapy Might Banish the GT500 Demons for Chevy Camaro ZL1

Both Ford’s Mustang Shelby GT500 and Dodge’s Charger/Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye represent major worries for GM’s Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 now that Demons are no more. But that doesn’t mean there’s no stress-relief treatment.
In stock form, the snaky ‘Stang and the (in)famous Dodges are more powerful than GM’s traditional muscle car contender. The 2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 has a humongous 2.65-liter Roots-type supercharger strapped to a hand-built Predator 5.2-liter aluminum-alloy V8 engine for 760 horsepower of bragging rights.
In response, the 2021 Dodge Charger and Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeyes arrive at the muscle car party with even more ponies (797 hp) via their 6.2-liter supercharged V8s. If that’s still not enough to stand out in a crowd, then perhaps a Challenger SRT Super Stock might finally do the trick. Hey, it even seems that Chevy folks are also getting nightmares from within the company itself.
After all, the C8 Corvette Stingray’s success might be one of the major reasons behind Camaro’s recent dismal sales. And soon enough the Camaro ZL1 team will also have to worry about the widebody 2023 Z06 and its record-breaking 670-hp naturally-aspirated V8 engine. So much stress, so few pressure valves to vent off steam...
Luckily, there is always the aftermarket world’s upgrade therapy. And even the virtual realm is proposing an extreme widebody treatment, courtesy of the pixel master behind the hycade account on YouTube. Though, his non-traditional CGI development is certainly not for everyone.
But at least on this occasion, I dig the interesting color choices, especially the second one. It’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea. But it still highlights the massive aero work, as well as the slightly subtler details, such as the stacked dual-exhaust layout. Now, if this kit was also mated to a tuning program – like Hennessey’s HPE850 setup – that would represent a major cause for concern to Blue Oval and Mopar aficionados.
