2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats Jailbreak Open for Order, Package Costs $995

More on this:

1 Jailbreaking the Charger and Challenger Hellcat: Dodge's Most Customizable Lineup Ever

2 Dodge Jailbreaks Charger and Challenger, Makes Them Really Complicated To Configure

3 Slammed, Stretched Widebody Charger Daytona Gives “General Destruction” Vibes

4 Dodge Challenger Flaunts Hemi Widebody on Autobahn, Bricks the Air at 167 MPH

5 Dodge Challenger "Turbofan" Widebody Looks Ready for the Race Track