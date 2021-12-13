2022 Dodge Challenger and Charger Hellcats Jailbreak Open for Order, Package Costs $995

After last month’s unveiling, Dodge has opened the order books for the Jailbreak Package. The bundle is limited to the SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody versions of the Charger and Challenger, unlocking additional color combinations and bringing more power.
The option is accompanied by an MSRP of $995 in the United States, bumping the price of the hot Charger and Challenger to $82,820 and $80,845, respectively, before destination, handling, and dealer fees.
Dodge says the package brings more than 20 different combos, including seven for the stripes, wheels, and seats, six for the brake caliper colors, five badging finishes on the outside, four for the seatbelts, floor mats, and steering wheel, and others.
Choosing the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody Jailbreak will get you decklid and widebody stripes, satin chrome, brass monkey, and red exterior badging looks, chrome fuel door finish, and 11x20-inch warp speed satin carbon and low gloss granite wheels spinning around the blue and yellow brake calipers. The hammerhead grey floor mat accents and laguna leather seats, hammerhead grey, sepia, and demonic red seatbelts, copper weaver carbon fiber bezel finish, and leather- and Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel with white SRT logo are also included.
For the Jailbreak variant of the Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody, you are looking at 11x20-inch warp speed satin carbon and low gloss granite wheels, blue and yellow brake calipers, brass monkey, satin chrome. It also features red exterior badges, black nickel tailpipe finish, and vinyl stripes on the hood, roof, and decklid. The interior add-ons mirror those of its two-door sibling. Customers can also choose from pre-configured variants of the two cars, including Brass Funky and Old School.
In addition to the eye-catching upgrades, the Jailbreak models also boast an extra 10 hp (10 ps / 7 kW), boosting the output of the supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine to 807 hp (819 ps / 602 kW).
