2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Gains Heritage Edition

12 Nov 2021, 21:13 UTC ·
As you’re well aware, 2022 is the final year for the S550-generation Mustang. The Ford Motor Company prepares for the S650 by sending off the current model with a selection of visual packs and exclusive colors.
The Shelby GT500, for example, is now available in Code Orange. Inspired by the Ford GT and F-150 Raptor, this color joins eight new finishes for the 2022 model year Mustang. These are Atlas Blue Metallic, Brittany Blue Metallic, Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat, Dark Matter Gray Metallic, Eruption Green Metallic, Grabber Blue Metallic, and Mischievous Purple Metallic.

As the headline implies, the Heritage Edition is a very special variant of the Shelby GT500 offered exclusively with Brittany Blue Metallic paintwork and two exterior stripe options: vinyl over-the-top racing stripes in Wimbledon White or painted over-the-top stripes in Wimbledon Black or Absolute Black. The Heritage Edition pays homage to the Shelby GT500 from the 1960s, the pony-turned-muscle car that flexes 7.0 liters and 355 horsepower.

The order books for the Heritage Edition open Monday, November 15th, and this package cost $2,140 over the Shelby GT500’s recommended starting price of $72,900, excluding $1,195 for the destination charge and the $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. The hand-painted stripes add $10,000 to the final price.

Lower down the spectrum, the Mustang EcoBoost Premium fastback and convertible are now available in Coastal Limited Edition flavor. Priced at $1,995 on top of the fastback’s retail price of $32,225 excluding freight, the visual package “embodies the freedom the legendary Ford nameplate has always embodied.” More specifically, the Ford Motor Company refers to a black grille, pedestal rear spoiler, a signature rear-fender side scoop, a few vinyl stripes, lighted sill plates, and a passenger-side dashboard plaque.

Exclusively offered in Brittany Blue, Cyber Orange, and Rapid Red, the Coastal Limited Edition could sure use a V8 engine. Speaking of which, the Ford Motor Company has downtuned the Coyote by 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque to 450 horsepower and 410 pound-feet (556 Nm) for the GT.
