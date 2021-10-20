2022 Mustang EcoBoost Coastal Limited Package is a Last Hurrah Before a Major Refresh

A lineup filled with exclusive limited-edition Ford Mustangs just got a little bit bigger today thanks to the new Coastal Limited Package coming soon exclusively for the EcoBoost Premium. Taking residence alongside the Ice White Edition Appearance Package, the Stealth Edition Appearance Package, and the California Special package, it’s likely Ford has a new Mustang that’s right for you.
Exclusive to the 2.3 liter EcoBoost premium edition, the Coastal Limited Package adds goodies like a set of 19-inch machine-faced aluminum wheels painted in Tarnished Dark. Along with other visual goodies like a lighted Coastal Limited sill plate, a color-matched front grill, and a badass-looking optional trunk-lid spoiler.
The option of the “Over the Top” racing stripe adds just enough sportiness to look dignified against its more powerful Mustang counterparts like the GT500. It appears the Coastal Limited Package is a direct replacement of the previous “Pony Package” available exclusively on EcoBoost Mustangs. It was announced recently that this package, along with its exclusive pony badge and custom embroidered floor mats, would be discontinued permanently before the start of the 2022 model year.
Native equipment available on the new Coastal Limited Package includes the 2.3 EcoBoost performance package, which includes upgrades to vital suspension components for an improved ride and handling experience. Horsepower figures are down by at least ten horsepower thanks to more stringent emissions restrictions, but we sincerely doubt customers won’t solve that with a mild tune.
With the sixth-generation now past the half-a-decade old mark, the Mustang is due for a comprehensive refresh, likely in 2023 or 2024. Trinkets like all-wheel drive and hybrid-electric models have all been heavily speculated. Until that day comes, the 2022 Mustang is the best option for people looking to have the modern muscle car experience with the comfort of a full warranty. As far as one last hurrah goes, there are certainly worse ways to go.
