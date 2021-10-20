Untamed 707 WHP Ford Mustang SVT Cobra Personifies 1990s Supercharged Muscle

In 1994, Ford dropped the SN-95 fourth-generation Mustang as the first major redesign since the advent of the Fox Body way back in 1979. Vastly improved, but also considered a tad underpowered against the competition. So, something needed to be done.
Of course, the Blue Oval company’s head honchos took the logical step and bridged the gap to Mustang’s contemporary Camaro Z/28 or Pontiac’s Trans Am with the second iteration of the souped-up 5.0-liter SVT Cobra. And they just let the 1990s American muscle good times roll...
Although we are almost ready to meet 2022, some Ford aficionados have remained hooked to the SN-95 small block atmosphere to this very day. One of them just visited Shawn Davis for a shot at AutotopiaLA glory alongside his rowdy, sometimes even violent 1995 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra. It’s been a constant companion for many years, as the owner says they enjoyed some laid-out canyon carving for at least a decade before switching to the current dragstrip-ready configuration.
It’s “nothing crazy,” though one might beg to differ when a 2,900 lbs. (1,315 kg) car sports more than 700 horsepower at the rear wheels and happily lifts the front-end cookie cutters every time it has an opportunity! Even though it has been turned into a street-legal drag racer, the Mustang SVT Cobra is still labeled as something easy to drive. Probably not by the wife, though, as she reportedly hates the ride-along duties. Unlike Shawn, who is mesmerized by something that gets driven daily but can bring a frightened smirk to anyone’s face...
Anyway, that’s for the driving part that kicks off at the five-minute mark. We still have some additional commentary on the exterior and interior looks before virtually accompanying them.
For example, the 1990s atmosphere is easily entertained by the minimal intrusion of the changes operated so far. These include the old-school Weld wheels front and rear (with Hoosier 295s), quarter-mile suspension, the short-ratio Tremec five-speed manual transmission, bolt-on roll cage, or the untouched stock cockpit. Now it’s finally time for the drive, as the Mustang SVT Cobra is tagged as something that’s always “ready to party!”
