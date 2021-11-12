Gabrielle Union Partners Up With Ford To Donate Ford Maverick for Charity

There’s a lot of perks in being a celebrity, more than getting free stuff or being internationally recognized. You get to use your platform for good, too, and Gabrielle Union’s status helped her partner up to offer a Ford Maverick to charity.
Gabrielle Union, who is married to former NFL star Dwyane Wade, is used to the lavish lifestyle. With a joined net worth of over $200 million, one could say their lifestyle is more than just comfortable. They spend a lot of time flying in private jets and boast of owning several expensive cars, new ones as well as classics.
Now the 49-year-old actress announced she is also giving something back. She teamed up with Ford to give a Ford Maverick to charity. Her choice was Harvest Home, a non-profit organization that transforms the lives of homeless pregnant women, offering them housing, therapy, and further support.
Union wrote, next to a picture of her casually leaning against a Ford Maverick: “I couldn’t be more excited to partner with @Ford to donate a new #FordMaverick to @HarvestHomeLA as they work to transform the lives of pregnant women and their children who are experiencing homelessness.”
The organization also shared the same picture, adding how “grateful” it is for Union’s gesture. It added that “this truck will help facilitate smooth transitions as our graduate moms and babies move into their new homes.”
Ford revived the Maverick after almost twenty years, and the new truck is keeping up with the times. The pickup comes with a hybrid system under the hood, comprising a 2.5-liter gasoline engine and an electric motor, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission. There is also a gasoline option with a turbocharged 2.0-liter unit with the same gearbox.
Union’s motorized donation for this particular non-profit truly seems to be fit for its purpose and Santa will surely reward her for being good this year.
