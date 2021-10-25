2023 Ford Mustang S650 May Get Hybrid EcoBoost, Hybrid V8 Engines

2022 is the final model year of the sixth-gen Mustang, codenamed S550, which entered series production in 2014 as a 2015 model. Next year, the S650 will enter the scene with a couple of familiar engines that may get hybrid oomph according to a Ford Motor Company development engineer.
Pedro Maradei has been working on the S550 between 2010 and 2020 and the S650 between July 2020 and November 2020. The development engineer’s LinkedIn profile mentions “23MY Mustang 2.3L I4 Hybrid and 5.0L V8 Hybrid Pre-PS low and high pressure package analysis,” which is going to upset a few purists. Be that as it may, bear in mind that package analysis does not mean these hybrid-assisted mills will enter production.
On the other hand, hybrid boost would be welcomed because the Coyote motor in the 2022 model year Ford Mustang has lost 10 horsepower and 10 pound-feet of torque due to emission regulations. A hybrid setup could also lead to an electrified all-wheel drive. Speaking of which, brand manager Jim Owens answered, “the Dodge Challenger has AWD” when asked if AWD is feasible for the seventh-generation Mustang. Coincidence?
It’s also worth remembering that January 24th, 2019 is when Ford patented a V8 with two electric motors located on either side of the oil pan. The patent singles out a longitudinally-mounted engine in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle as well as front-wheel-drive applications with transverse engines.
Going forward, hearsay suggests an electric Mustang for December 2028 as a 2029 model, although Ford hasn’t confirmed or denied the rumor. However, considering that Ford already makes a Mustang-branded crossover with single- and two-motor options, it’s a matter of time until the fastback coupe and canvas-topped convertible will get a high-performance EV powertrain.
Turning our attention back to the S650, the seventh-generation program came to my attention last year in the guise of a job listing at Flat Rock. The job listing confirms the internal designation of the pony car as well as the model year, which means the real deal will be presented sometime in 2022.
