Sinister-Looking Mercedes-AMG CLS 63 S Toys With Mustang GT, Chrysler 300 and BMW 540i

The second-generation Mercedes CLS doesn’t get that much publicity anymore, not even in its flagship specification, which would be the AMG-powered S variant. This car comes from a time when fast Benzos had yet to wear the full Mercedes-AMG moniker, although the switch was made before the vehicle was discontinued in favor of the third-gen model.
Even though the uploader used the term ‘Mercedes CLS 63 S’ in the title of this clip, a close look at the headlight graphics (barely visible), indicates this could be the slightly newer Mercedes-AMG branded version. This doesn’t mean much in terms of performance, but compared to earlier models, this car did come with slightly redesigned exterior features, new headlights with Multibeam LED technology and updated interiors.
Updated CLS versions also got a faster 9G-TRONIC nine-speed gearbox, except for the CLS 63 that is, which kept its AMG Speedshift MCT 7-speed transmission all the way until it was retired from production.
Performance-wise, before the facelift came into play, the CLS 63’s 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 unit used to produce 518 hp, a number that would grow to 550 hp in 2013, making the Performance Package variant obsolete.
Then came the S version, with its 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. It was easily the quickest CLS ever made, capable of hitting 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.6 seconds.
It’s this version we see here taking on three different opponents in a new G30 BMW 540i, an old Chrysler 300 and an even older Mustang GT (fourth generation). We can’t be certain what type of modifications the Chrysler and the Mustang have, but whatever they were packing, well, it was simply not enough.
As for the BMW, its turbocharged 3.0-liter straight-six engine is worth just 335 hp, so naturally, the 5er was also no match for the CLS over a quarter mile.
