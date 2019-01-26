Ford Patents Hybrid V8 Powertrain With Two Electric Motors, But What For?

The CD6 vehicle architecture of the 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator was developed from the get-go with electrification in mind. The Mustang is set to receive this platform for the S650, expected to launch in 2021.
Ford promised the Mustang would go hybrid in 2020, although the Blue Oval didn’t specify if we’re dealing with a concept or series production. Chances are the real deal will be underpinned by the CD6. On the other hand, don’t forget the S550 uses Fusion-related independent rear suspension. Although old, the Fusion is available with hybrid and plug-in hybrid options.
Whatever the future holds for the Mustang Hybrid, remember that Raj Nair let it slip the internal combustion part of the powertrain is an EcoBoost-type engine. This gets us to patent number US 20190023115A1, published on January 24th, 2019.
The diagram of a V8 (notice the DOHC configuration and number of cylinders) is provided, featuring two electric motors mounted to either side of the oil pan. Ford mentions “a longitudinally-mounted engine in a rear-wheel-drive vehicle,” but the patent also mentions front-wheel-drive applications with transverse-mounted engine options.
A different configuration of the hybrid powertrain, as per the patent? Here’s how the cookie crumbles: “the two electric motors include a first electric motor and a second electric motor, wherein a first reduction gearbox is coupled to the first electric motor between an output of the first electric motor and a first front axle shaft, and wherein a second reduction gearbox is coupled to the second electric motor between an output of the second electric motor and a second front axle shaft.”
Here's another snippet: “the front-wheel drive system includes a first electric motor and a second electric motor mounted directly to opposing sides of the engine.” Make no mistake about it, Ford is serious about electrification going forward into the 2020s. Not only to please the Environmental Protection Agency, but to supplement internal combustion for superior performance.
Turning our attention back to the Mustang Hybrid, Raj Nair also mentioned “V8 power and even more low-end torque.” On the other hand, the teaser clip for the yet-unnamed model features a V8 hiding under the hood. A V8 with two electric motors would work wonders in applications such as the F-150 Hybrid, which is also due in 2020. By the way, the F-150 EV is also in the pipeline.
