2020 Isuzu D-Max Pickup Truck Spied With Full-LED Headlights

26 Jan 2019
Introduced in 2002 then redesigned in 2012, the D-Max prepares to roll in the third generation in 2020. A near-production prototype has been spied cold-weather testing, clad in camouflage but with full-LED headlights.
The prototype is a double cab with integrated turn signals in the mirror caps, six lug nuts, and underfloor-mounted spare wheel, mudguards, tow hitch, and a single-exit exhaust system. In other words, we’re dealing with a four-cylinder engine.

RZ4E-TC is the name of the 1.9-liter turbo diesel used in the 2019 Isuzu D-Max, serving as the successor to the 4JK1-TC and 4JK1-TCX which displace 2,499 cubic centimeters. The 1,898-cc engine develops 163 PS at 3,600 rpm and 360 Nm from 2,000 to 2,600 rpm.

Look beyond the camouflage, and you’ll notice a radiator and an aluminum intercooler. The area where the grille should be is much larger compared to the current generation of the D-Max, meaning that Isuzu gave in to the trend of oversized grilles with no purpose whatsoever.

A six-speed manual or automatic transmission will be offered, and in markets outside of Europe, Isuzu is expected to upgrade the 4JJ1-TCX diesel with common rail direct injection and VGS turbocharging technology.

A yellow-ish light in the top right corner of the driver-side mirror appears to be for the blind-spot information system. Being all new from the ground up, the third generation is certain to feature more safety and driver-assist systems than the D-Max on sale for the 2019 model year.

In Germany, the cheapest D-Max single cab starts at €24,450 (including VAT), undercutting just about everything in the segment. The 4x2 single cab is even cheaper in the United Kingdom, starting at £20,097. Equipped with a 76-liter fuel tank, the D-Max also happens to feature plenty of range.

There’s even an Arctic Trucks conversion available, and it’s the most off-road D-Max you can get directly from the dealership. The AT35 Stealth special edition retails at £44,005, featuring Nokian Rotiiva AT Plus tires and the plushest interior you can expect in a D-Max.
