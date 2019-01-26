SpaceX Starship Broken in Half by Heavy Winds, Weeks Needed for Repairs

2020 Isuzu D-Max Pickup Truck Spied With Full-LED Headlights

Introduced in 2002 then redesigned in 2012, the D-Max prepares to roll in the third generation in 2020 . A near-production prototype has been spied cold-weather testing, clad in camouflage but with full-LED headlights. 24 photos



RZ4E-TC is the name of the 1.9-liter turbo diesel used in the 2019 Isuzu D-Max, serving as the successor to the 4JK1-TC and 4JK1-TCX which displace 2,499 cubic centimeters. The 1,898-cc engine develops 163 PS at 3,600 rpm and 360 Nm from 2,000 to 2,600 rpm.



Look beyond the camouflage, and you’ll notice a radiator and an aluminum intercooler. The area where the grille should be is much larger compared to the



A six-speed manual or automatic transmission will be offered, and in markets outside of Europe, Isuzu is expected to upgrade the 4JJ1-TCX diesel with common rail direct injection and VGS turbocharging technology.



A yellow-ish light in the top right corner of the driver-side mirror appears to be for the blind-spot information system. Being all new from the ground up, the third generation is certain to feature more safety and driver-assist systems than the D-Max on sale for the 2019 model year.



In Germany, the cheapest D-Max single cab starts at €24,450 (including VAT), undercutting just about everything in the segment. The 4x2 single cab is even cheaper in the United Kingdom, starting at £20,097. Equipped with a 76-liter fuel tank, the D-Max also happens to feature plenty of range.



