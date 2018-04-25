Isuzu D-Max Gets The AT35 Stealth Treatment

Isuzu isn’t the kind of automaker that builds limited-edition models. But with the help of Arctic Trucks, the Stealth was born, and it’s mighty expensive. Priced at £44,005 and exclusive to the United Kingdom, the Stealth is limited to 10 vehicles. Every single one of them boasts a numbered badge in the cabin, of course!
Coming as a double cab with the automatic transmission, the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 is finished in Black Mica paint that contrasts like a charm with the De-chrome package. The latter is exactly what the label reads, and includes the roof bars, side steps, radiator grille, front fog light surrounds, rear bumper trim, door mirrors and handles, plus the Isuzu, D-Max, and Arctic Trucks exterior badging.
The dark aesthetic continues inside, where the mid-size workhorse is wrapped in bespoke leather with diamond-motif stitching. In the cabin you’ll also find a 9.0-inch infotainment system coupled to a nine-speaker audio system. An HMDI port is also present, though it’s hard to understand why would anyone need such a thing.
Being an off-road proposition targeted at the most hardcore of off-road enthusiasts, the AT35 comes with a black-painted mountain top roller cover, two four-LED light bars, mud guards on all four corners, and flared wheel arches that house Nokian Rotiiva AT Plus tires. The black-painted wheels, meanwhile, feature six lug nuts and Arctic Trucks-branded wheel caps, adding to the visual drama of the mid-size pickup.
“Stealth is an exclusive pickup with a striking presence,” declared William Brown, managing director for Isuzu in the United Kingdom. “The new Stealth builds on the prowess of the Isuzu D-Max Arctic Trucks AT35 and takes it to another level.”
If the blacked-out styling isn’t to your liking, fret not! The AT35 without the Stealth treatment is available to order at dealers nationwide, and it comes in four colors. In addition to Cosmic Black Mica, Isuzu offers Venetian Red Mica, Obsidian Grey Mica, and Splash White. Special-order colors are also listed in the configurator, namely Titanium Silver Metallic, Nautilus Blue Mica, and Tundra Green Mica.
