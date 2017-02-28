2017 Isuzu D-Max Price Announced For The UK: GBP 15,749

The 2017 Isuzu D-Max is slated to arrive at European dealers this spring. In the UK, the mid-size pickup carries a price of £15,749.





The motor meets Euro 6 standards without the need of AdBlue, which is remarkable considering that the That makes it £250 more expensive than the most no-frills variant of the pre-facelifted model, the D-Max Utility Single Cab 4x2 with black bumpers and steel wheels. The pricing difference, however, is definitely worth it, considering that the D-Max possesses better styling and more standard kit.What’s more, think about the competition. The Mitsubishi L200 kicks off from £17,999, while the Ford Ranger sets British customers back £17,545 at the very least. In order words, the D-Max holds an obvious pricing advantage.There are five trim levels to choose from. From base to top, there are the Utility (£15,749), Eiger, Yukon, Utah, and Blade (£26,999). If it is a work truck you’re interested in, the Utility has got you covered with air conditioning, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as LED daytime running lights, just to name a few of them. The Eiger ups the ante with a double cab configuration, reversing camera, 16-inch alloys, and body-colored bumpers.As for the middle-of-the-range Yukon, this is the trim level that gets the cabin livelier with a touchscreen infotainment system and leather on the steering wheel. The 2017 Isuzu D-Max in Utah configuration takes things up a notch by adding keyless entry, push button start, roof bars, automatic air conditioning, heated front seats, sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Finally, the Blade comes with all the bells and whistles one could wish for in a mid-size pickup, including a bigger touchscreen (9.0 versus 7.0 inches), a sports bar with roller cover, the whole nine yards. A 1.9-liter turbo diesel does the talking with 164 PS and 360 Nm, enabling a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. If payload is your thing, the best Isuzu 's pickup can do is 1 tonne.The motor meets Euro 6 standards without the need of AdBlue, which is remarkable considering that the Nissan NP300 Navara needs SCR.