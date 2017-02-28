2017 Isuzu D-Max Price Announced For The UK: GBP 15,749

The 2017 Isuzu D-Max is slated to arrive at European dealers this spring. In the UK, the mid-size pickup carries a price of £15,749.
That makes it £250 more expensive than the most no-frills variant of the pre-facelifted model,
the D-Max Utility Single Cab 4x2 with black bumpers and steel wheels. The pricing difference, however, is definitely worth it, considering that the D-Max possesses better styling and more standard kit.
What’s more, think about the competition. The Mitsubishi L200
kicks off from £17,999, while the Ford Ranger
sets British customers back £17,545 at the very least. In order words, the D-Max holds an obvious pricing advantage.
There are five trim levels to choose from. From base to top, there are the Utility (£15,749), Eiger, Yukon, Utah, and Blade (£26,999). If it is a work truck you’re interested in, the Utility has got you covered with air conditioning, power windows, Bluetooth connectivity, as well as LED daytime running lights, just to name a few of them. The Eiger ups the ante with a double cab configuration, reversing camera, 16-inch alloys, and body-colored bumpers.
As for the middle-of-the-range Yukon, this is the trim level that gets the cabin livelier with a touchscreen infotainment system and leather on the steering wheel. The 2017 Isuzu D-Max in Utah configuration takes things up a notch by adding keyless entry, push button start, roof bars, automatic air conditioning, heated front seats, sat nav, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto
.
Finally, the Blade comes with all the bells and whistles one could wish for in a mid-size pickup, including a bigger touchscreen (9.0 versus 7.0 inches), a sports bar with roller cover, the whole nine yards. A 1.9-liter turbo diesel does the talking with 164 PS and 360 Nm, enabling a towing capacity of 3.5 tonnes. If payload is your thing, the best Isuzu
's pickup can do is 1 tonne.
The motor meets Euro 6 standards without the need of AdBlue, which is remarkable considering that the Nissan NP300 Navara
needs SCR.
Editor's note:
Pricing is CV OTR, excluding VAT.