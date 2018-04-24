Nissan Navara Off-Roader AT32 by Arctic Trucks Boasts 32-inch Tires

The Nissan Navara is pretty capable off the beath path, but there’s always room for improvement. Take the Off-Roader AT32 package as a prime example, offering 20 more millimeters of ground clearance for a total of 243 millimeters (9.5 inches).
From the company that created the Arctic Trucks AT35 Isuzu D-Max, the Navara pictured in the gallery is gifted with bespoke suspension, 32-inch rubber on all corners, and lots of underbody protection. Sitting 40 millimeters (1.5 inches) taller than the bone-stock pickup truck, the AT32 also features wheel-arch extensions.
Wrapped in 17-inch alloy wheels, the large tires help the mid-size workhorse tackle the roughest terrain imaginable. Arctic Trucks quotes an approach angle of 35 degrees, breakover angle of 24 degrees, and a wading depth of 800 millimeters (31.5 inches).
An optional snorkel ensures the engine intake doesn’t get clogged up with water, but that’s not the only optional extra available. In addition to the rear locking differential, Arctic Trucks will gladly equip a locking differential up front as well.
Available exclusively in Double Cab configuration, the Off-Roader AT32 comes with Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control. Customers who are serious about off-roading can use the Intelligent Around View Monitor system. Also standard is the Intelligent Emergency Braking system, which does exactly what the label reads.
Available in the United Kingdom at official Nissan dealers, the AT32 Navara is covered by a five-year/100,000-mile warranty. Pricing hasn’t been published at the time of writing, though it isn’t hard to expect this bad boy to retail in the ballpark of £30,000. After all, the Navara Tekna on which it’s based costs £26,863 (excluding VAT).
Customers are given two choices in terms of engine-transmission combinations. There’s the 2.3-liter turbo diesel with 158 brake horsepower and 297 pound-feet of torque, sending the goodies to the wheels through a six-speed manual. Further up, the twin-turbo version of the engine packs 187 bhp, 332 lb-ft, and a seven-speed automatic.
