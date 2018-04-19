Nissan Asks Fans for Help to Finish Armada Overlanding Project

The 2018 Overland Expo WEST opens its doors on May 18, in Flagstaff, Arizona. The show is an event dedicated to DIY adventure travel enthusiasts and off-roaders on both four and two wheels.

On Nissan U.S.’



The underpinning of the Armada is not very different than the ones used in the series version. The Mountain Patrol will come powered by a 5.6-liter V8, developing 390-horsepower. The troop is sent to the four-wheel-drive system through a 7-speed automatic transmission.



The special add-ons that will make the car unique for the event have not been detailed, apart from the tent that is to be fitted on top of the Armada. Nissan promises a complete makeover of the SUV and even released a bunch of photos to go with that promise.



"If you are building an overlanding rig, the Nissan Armada is a great place to start with its impressive off-road capabilities, great on-road comfort and its suite of Nissan Intelligent Mobility technologies," said Brandon White, Nissan marketing manager.



"With help from Nissan Truck enthusiasts, the Armada Mountain Patrol will take that rugged foundation and transform into the ultimate overlanding vehicle.”



