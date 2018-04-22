SVM Qashqai-R Maxes Out At 237.8 MPH, Becomes World’s Fastest SUV

One of the pioneers of the crossover segment, the Qashqai also happens to be the world’s fastest sport utility vehicle. Not the new one, which is called Rogue Sport in the United States. A heavily tuned example of the first-generation model is the record breaker, hitting 237.8 mph (382.7 km/h) on the runway at Vmax 200.
The out-of-this-world Qashqai was built by Severn Valley Motorsport. Known for crazy tuning jobs such as an 800-horsepower pickup truck, the UK-based company re-engineered pretty much the entirety of the vehicle, including the cabin and body panels.
Under the hood, the Nissan GT-R specialist managed to shoehorn the VR38DETT from the R35. In the GT-R Nismo, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 develops 600 ponies and 481 pound-feet of torque. But for this particular application, the six-cylinder’s output comes in at a staggering 2,000 horsepower (and beyond with more boost).
With the SVM Qashqai-R, the boys and girls at Severn Valley Motorsport have taken the title of world’s fastest SUV from Toyota. As a brief refresher, a modified Land Cruiser V8 with 2,000 horsepower clocked 230 miles per hour (370 km/h) in May 2017. Before it, the Brabus GLK V12 posted a top speed of 211 mph (339 km/h).
More impressive than the record in itself, the SVM Qashqai-R outgunned two Koenigsegg hypercars, the Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren 720S, and many more at Vmax 200. Make no mistake about it, this is not your average Nissan Qashqai.
Over in the United Kingdom, the compact-sized crossover starts at £19,300 and develops 163 horsepower in its most potent specification. The Rogue Sport, on the other hand, retails at $22,110 and comes with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder. In both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations, the engine produces 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet.
As a side note, Nissan is already working on the next generation of the Qashqai. Regarding the newcomer, what we do know is that it will be influenced by the IMx Concept. The IMx Kuro, meanwhile, previews an upcoming electric crossover.
Under the hood, the Nissan GT-R specialist managed to shoehorn the VR38DETT from the R35. In the GT-R Nismo, the 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 develops 600 ponies and 481 pound-feet of torque. But for this particular application, the six-cylinder’s output comes in at a staggering 2,000 horsepower (and beyond with more boost).
With the SVM Qashqai-R, the boys and girls at Severn Valley Motorsport have taken the title of world’s fastest SUV from Toyota. As a brief refresher, a modified Land Cruiser V8 with 2,000 horsepower clocked 230 miles per hour (370 km/h) in May 2017. Before it, the Brabus GLK V12 posted a top speed of 211 mph (339 km/h).
More impressive than the record in itself, the SVM Qashqai-R outgunned two Koenigsegg hypercars, the Lamborghini Huracan, McLaren 720S, and many more at Vmax 200. Make no mistake about it, this is not your average Nissan Qashqai.
Over in the United Kingdom, the compact-sized crossover starts at £19,300 and develops 163 horsepower in its most potent specification. The Rogue Sport, on the other hand, retails at $22,110 and comes with a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder. In both front- and all-wheel-drive configurations, the engine produces 141 horsepower and 147 pound-feet.
As a side note, Nissan is already working on the next generation of the Qashqai. Regarding the newcomer, what we do know is that it will be influenced by the IMx Concept. The IMx Kuro, meanwhile, previews an upcoming electric crossover.