Isuzu D-Max Gains Yukon Luxe Extended Cab Version At CV Show 2018

27 Apr 2018, 13:17 UTC ·
by
In addition to the Arctic Trucks-tuned AT35 Stealth, the Isuzu D-Max is now available in Yukon Luxe Extended Cab configuration. Presented at the CV Show 2018 in Birmingham, the newcomer is priced at £22,509 in the United Kingdom, representing a difference of £1,000 over the Yukon Extended Cab.
So what do you get for your money, then? First things first, 18-inch Black Shadow alloy wheels level up the appearance of the D-Max. Then there’s pro-lift tailgate assist. According to Isuzu, the system “makes the tailgate feel 95 percent lighter, enabling you to lift it with just one finger.” That should help when the user’s hands are full of shopping bags. The mechanism also stops the tailgate from slamming down.

Moving to the cabin design, the interior of the Yukon Luxe Extended Cab is wrapped in red-and-black leather. Providing “increased comfort and style,” the visual upgrade includes perforated pieces of leather on the seats. All in all, not bad considering the price point. If you want an even cheaper D-Max, the Utility model lineup starts at £16,509. The AT35 Stealth, meanwhile, is a bit pricier at £44,005.

The standard drivetrain consists of a turbo diesel four-cylinder engine with 164 horsepower at 3,600 rpm and 360 Nm (266 pound-feet) of torque from 2,000 to 2,500 rpm. There’s a bit of a difference in gearing between the 4x2 and 4x4 models, though every D-Max on sale in the United Kingdom comes with a six-speed tranny.

In terms of towing and payload capacities, the D-Max 4x4 is rated 3,500 and 750 kilograms (7,716 and 1,653 pounds), respectively. For comparison’s sake, an entry-level Ford F-150 can tow as little as 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). Payload for the American workhorse, on the other hand, starts at 1,430 pounds (648 kilograms).

Not long now, the D-Max will be refreshed from the ground up. Expected to arrive in 2019 at the latest, the all-new D-Max will have a half-brother in the guise of the Mazda BT-50 pickup truck.
