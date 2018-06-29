Dog Trapped Inside Hot Car at McDonald’s Honks for Help

Another day hot day in the UK, another sighting of a dog trapped inside a hot car, showing clear signs of being distressed from the heat.
This time, it happened in Frome, Somerset, outside the local McDonald’s. Teenager Gabrielle Dart shot footage of the dog locked inside an Isuzu and ran to rescue it. Unfortunately for the pup, by the time she came back with the help, the van had driven away, Somerset Live reports.
However, the teenager is determined to find the owner and have him or her punished for the cruel act of leaving the dog locked inside a car for 4 minutes, with soaring temperatures outside. She’s taken her plight to social media, posting footage and the details on the incident, in the hope that someone might recognize either the dog or the car.
Meanwhile, her story is making headlines across the world. Dart says she heard the pup honk the horn several times, which must mean it was asking for help.
“We heard a car horn which kept going off and realised it was the dog honking the horn,” Gabrielle says for the publication. “So I took some photos, got the manager and alerted them.”
As per the police instructions, she could have broken the window to save the dog and faced no legal consequence for it, especially since she had footage of the distressed animal. Instead, she chose to go back to McDonald’s to get the manager and see if they could, together, locate the owner of the dog and the driver of the car.
The manager allegedly called the police and they returned outside, to find that the Isuzu had driven off, pup and all.
Dart says she believes the manager called the police to report the incident, but the Somerset cops have no record of any call being made at that time, on this matter.
However, the teenager is determined to find the owner and have him or her punished for the cruel act of leaving the dog locked inside a car for 4 minutes, with soaring temperatures outside. She’s taken her plight to social media, posting footage and the details on the incident, in the hope that someone might recognize either the dog or the car.
Meanwhile, her story is making headlines across the world. Dart says she heard the pup honk the horn several times, which must mean it was asking for help.
“We heard a car horn which kept going off and realised it was the dog honking the horn,” Gabrielle says for the publication. “So I took some photos, got the manager and alerted them.”
As per the police instructions, she could have broken the window to save the dog and faced no legal consequence for it, especially since she had footage of the distressed animal. Instead, she chose to go back to McDonald’s to get the manager and see if they could, together, locate the owner of the dog and the driver of the car.
The manager allegedly called the police and they returned outside, to find that the Isuzu had driven off, pup and all.
Dart says she believes the manager called the police to report the incident, but the Somerset cops have no record of any call being made at that time, on this matter.