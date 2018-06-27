Police Break Into Hot Car to Rescue Labradors Locked Inside

The North Yorkshire Police had to act when they noticed 2 Labradors locked inside a hot car, in the parking lot of York Hospital in the city center, the BBC confirms.
They posted images from the rescue on Twitter, along with a message to all dog owners and lovers: dogs can die from overheating, so never leave them behind in a locked car. Also, if you notice an animal in distress, act promptly and you might save its life.
RSPCA also rushed to the scene and took the animals in after the police smashed the car’s windows and rescued them. Cops haven’t made any arrests in the case, so the investigation is now in the hands of the RSPCA. In a statement to the media, they say they will do their best to have the owners prosecuted.
According to reports, the York Hospital has an A&E section, but that still doesn’t excuse leaving the dogs locked inside the car for 30 minutes. Temperatures were high, with Britain being under an unprecedented heatwave.
At 86.2F (30.1C) outside in the shadow, a car acts like an oven. Not surprisingly, after breaking the windows and taking the dogs out, one of them was showing clear signs of distress, panting. Both dogs were given water and cool showers, and will probably be put up for adoption by the RSPCA.
“There is no excuse for this, I am utterly appalled,” the North Yorkshire Police tweeted. “Officers were in that car for thirty seconds and were struggling to breathe so goodness knows what these poor animals were going through.”
Adds the RSPCA: “A car can become as hot as an oven very quickly, even when it doesn't feel that warm. When it's 22 degrees, in a car it can reach an unbearable 47 degrees within the hour.”
Police urge bystanders to act immediately if they see animals locked in hot cars, but to make sure they take photo evidence before breaking into them. This way, they make sure they won’t be prosecuted or held accountable in any way for damage to the car.
