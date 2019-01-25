Ford “All-Electric Utility” Going On Sale In 2020, F-150 EV Under Development

The Shelby GT500 might be the Ford of the moment, but the Blue Oval is working on something different for 2020. In a presentation titled “4Q 2018 And Full Year Earnings Review And 2019 Outlook,” the Ford Motor Company confirmed the Mach E electric crossover would be “revealed this year.”
As far as we know, April 2019 is the month when the curtains will fall. The New York International Auto Show starts on April 19th, so keep those fingers crossed that’s where the Mach E will be introduced. On a different note, sales will kick off in 2020 according to the “Strategic Highlights” section of the presentation.
Infused with Mustang styling but more or less the size of the all-new Escape, the Mach E could share the C2 vehicle architecture with the 2019 Focus. The thing is, other reports refer to a clean-sheet platform that will be used by more than the Mach E. Whatever the outcome, the yet-unnamed crossover promises 300 miles of range.
That’s 483 kilometers or more than the Jaguar I-Pace and Tesla Model X, as well as the Audi e-tron and Mercedes-Benz EQC 400 4Matic. Like these competitors, the Mach E is expected to use a dual-motor configuration to maximize range and on-road performance.
Turning our attention back to the presentation, Ford talks about the “all-electric F-150.” The detail of interest (and only one available for the time being)? “Early work” is in progress, which confirms our assumption that the F-150 EV would go official for the fourteenth generation of the F-Series.
The thirteenth entered production in 2014, and in 2020, the F-150 Hybrid promises to outperform the Ram 1500 Pentastar V6 eTorque in terms of efficiency. The mild-hybrid system is also available with the HEMI V8, but the gains in efficiency aren’t exactly impressive.
After denying interest in autonomous and electric pickup trucks, General Motors appears to have changed its stance by 180 degrees. Duncan Aldred of GMC declared that General Motors is looking into electrifying the Sierra, thickening the plot even further.
On a related note, the Mustang Hybrid is also due in 2020 with an EcoBoost-type engine according to Raj Nair, former president of Ford in North America. Look forward to “V8 power and even more low-end torque.”
