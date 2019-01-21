Life Starts on the Dark Side of the Moon Onboard Chinese Lander Chang'e-4

Ford Fusion Won’t Be Phased Out Anytime Soon

Ford sold 173,600 examples of the breed in 2018, which is a huge disappointment over the 209,623 and 265,840 sold in previous years. In 2014, the Fusion managed to move no fewer than 306,860 units in the United States. Cars Direct received confirmation from Ford spokesman Sam Schembari in regard to the availability of the Fusion, which will extend through “at least the 2020 model year.” Even though the competition from Honda and Toyota is more popular with customers, the Fusion soldiers on with aggressive discounts in some parts of the country.“Here in California, the 2019 Fusion Hybrid is actually cheaper to lease than the regular Fusion despite a nearly $3,000 difference in MSRP,” highlighted the motoring publication. On the other hand, don’t forget that Ford canceled the Focus Active from the U.S. lineup over the implementation of U.S. tariffs on vehicles manufactured in China.With the Fiesta, Focus, and Taurus out of the picture, the Fusion and Mustang will remain the only two passengers cars in the automaker’s U.S. lineup. The plan to invest in trucks and SUVs dates back to before Jim Hackett was appointed head honcho of the Blue Oval.What’s more, the Ford Motor Company prepares to take the veil off an all-electric crossover with Mustang styling in April 2019. The yet-unnamed model (most likely Mach E ) is understood to go on sale for the 2020 model year.Turning our attention back to the Fusion, the cheapest specification comes in at $22,840 excluding destination and delivery. Redesigned for the 2017 model year and again for 2019, the Fusion features Co-Pilot 360 as standard on all trim levels.The S comes with a 2.5-liter i-VCT four-cylinder and six-speed automatic transmission while the SEL levels up to the 1.5-liter EcoBoost and steering-wheel paddle shifters. In the case of the V6 Sport, the twin-turbo EcoBoost is paired to Intelligent All-Wheel Drive. The Hybrid and Energi kick off at $27,555 and $34,595, respectively.Ford sold 173,600 examples of the breed in 2018, which is a huge disappointment over the 209,623 and 265,840 sold in previous years. In 2014, the Fusion managed to move no fewer than 306,860 units in the United States.