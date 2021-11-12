2 Here’s the 2022 Ford Maverick Hauling an Indian Scout Motorcycle in the Bed

2022 Ford Maverick Reviewed by Doug DeMuro, It Ties the Hyundai Santa Cruz

When the Ford Motor Company decided to redesign the overseas Ranger for the U.S. market, quite a few prospective customers were shocked by how large the new Ranger is compared to the previous-generation truck. 57 photos



Already reviewed in



The pictured Maverick is a mid-range XLT with all-wheel drive, the FX4 Off-Road Package, and Shadow Black paintwork, a specification that’s currently listed by the online configurator with a net price of $28,525.



With 17 points in the weekend category and 29 points for dailying, the Maverick tested by Doug DeMuro ties the



Based on the increasingly popular Tucson, the Santa Cruz “sport adventure vehicle” also happens to haul and tow more than the Maverick. Manufactured in the United States of America instead of Mexico, the South Korean pickup truck is currently available to purchase from $23,990 for the base trim level with front-wheel drive and a free-breathing 2.5 featuring direct injection.



Those customers now have a Built Ford Tough alternative in the guise of the Maverick, a unibody pickup manufactured in Mexico with underpinnings and oily bits from the Bronco Sport and Escape crossovers. Only a few millimeters are separating the previous-generation Ranger and the Maverick, which is why some people consider it an indirect successor of sorts although we’re dealing with very different animals under their body shells.Already reviewed in hybrid flavor by Doug DeMuro, the Maverick with the 2.0-liter EcoBoost from the Bronco Sport Badlands does not disappoint either. Sure, there are a few iffy plastics here and there, but asking more from the most affordable pickup on sale in the U.S. is wishful thinking.The pictured Maverick is a mid-range XLT with all-wheel drive, the FX4 Off-Road Package, and Shadow Black paintwork, a specification that’s currently listed by the online configurator with a net price of $28,525.With 17 points in the weekend category and 29 points for dailying, the Maverick tested by Doug DeMuro ties the Hyundai Santa Cruz with an overall score of 46 points. That's the highest praise one can give to the Maverick, more so because the Santa Cruz is the only true competitor in the compact pickup segment. Be warned, however, that Hyundai offers higher-quality interior appointments and better handling on and off the road.Based on the increasingly popular Tucson, the Santa Cruz “sport adventure vehicle” also happens to haul and tow more than the Maverick. Manufactured in the United States of America instead of Mexico, the South Korean pickup truck is currently available to purchase from $23,990 for the base trim level with front-wheel drive and a free-breathing 2.5 featuring direct injection.