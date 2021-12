1967 Ford Mustang Has CGI Widebody Kit and S550 Cues, Also a Trace of C8 Corvette

Ford knows very well about the deep love nurtured by fans towards its first-generation pony car. After all, it’s been incorporating vintage-looking cues and ideas into its newer Mustangs ever since the S-197 came out back in 2004 at NAIAS in Detroit. But we are not here to talk about that iteration.Instead, we are here to witness a virtual artist’s CGI bridge across ages. One that gets drawn by carmstyledesign to mesmerizingly unify the looks of an original 1967 Ford Mustang with the S550 sixth-generation styling DNA. Naturally, as is the case with around 99% of these imaginary projects, there’s also a twist . Or two.The 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback restyling starts off like a rather traditional Pro-Touring restomod project from the real world. It comes with cleaner styling for the body panels, as well as high-performance hints. Those include the massive side exhausts, the huge wheels wrapped in thin but sticky competition rubber, as well as lots of aero bits and pieces.Naturally, everything has a futuristic look. This comes not only courtesy of the stacked round-LED front light assembly or the S550-inspired rear cluster but also via the overall design of the widebody kit . It serenely goes for the proper muscle car atmosphere, complete with obvious suspension trickery to tick the slammed box off the bucket list as well.Now, having a 1967 ‘Stang look like something that would probably give even a 2022 Shelby Mustang GT500 a run for its supercharged money would probably suffice for most fans. But if I’m not mistaken, the pixel master has taken everything just a little bit further by also adding a nod to GM’s greatest contemporary car, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.That hint would be the cool side intake treatment... and now it begs the question: do we consider it a C8 Stingray or a Z06 homage?