Earth Is Getting an Indestructible Black Box to Document Its Own Destruction

4 Lamborghini Estoque Brought Back From the Dead Using the Urus and a Big Dose of CGI

2 Basic Porsche 911 “Breadvan” Feels Like an Unnatural Expansion of the 992 Series

More on this:

1967 Ford Mustang Has CGI Widebody Kit and S550 Cues, Also a Trace of C8 Corvette

Everyone loves the original Ford Mustang. Just take a look at the variety of barn find hunting, classic car restoration projects, restomod creations, and whatnot. And that’s also valid across the virtual realm. 31 photos



Instead, we are here to witness a virtual artist’s CGI bridge across ages. One that gets drawn by carmstyledesign to mesmerizingly unify the looks of an original 1967 Ford Mustang with the S550 sixth-generation styling DNA. Naturally, as is the case with around 99% of these imaginary projects,



The 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback restyling starts off like a rather traditional Pro-Touring restomod project from the real world. It comes with cleaner styling for the body panels, as well as high-performance hints. Those include the massive side exhausts, the huge wheels wrapped in thin but sticky competition rubber, as well as lots of aero bits and pieces.



Naturally, everything has a futuristic look. This comes not only courtesy of the stacked round-LED front light assembly or the S550-inspired rear cluster but also via the overall design of the



Now, having a 1967 ‘Stang look like something that would probably give even a



That hint would be the cool side intake treatment... and now it begs the question: do we consider it a C8 Stingray or a Z06 homage?



Ford knows very well about the deep love nurtured by fans towards its first-generation pony car. After all, it’s been incorporating vintage-looking cues and ideas into its newer Mustangs ever since the S-197 came out back in 2004 at NAIAS in Detroit. But we are not here to talk about that iteration.Instead, we are here to witness a virtual artist’s CGI bridge across ages. One that gets drawn by carmstyledesign to mesmerizingly unify the looks of an original 1967 Ford Mustang with the S550 sixth-generation styling DNA. Naturally, as is the case with around 99% of these imaginary projects, there’s also a twist . Or two.The 1967 Ford Mustang Fastback restyling starts off like a rather traditional Pro-Touring restomod project from the real world. It comes with cleaner styling for the body panels, as well as high-performance hints. Those include the massive side exhausts, the huge wheels wrapped in thin but sticky competition rubber, as well as lots of aero bits and pieces.Naturally, everything has a futuristic look. This comes not only courtesy of the stacked round-LED front light assembly or the S550-inspired rear cluster but also via the overall design of the widebody kit . It serenely goes for the proper muscle car atmosphere, complete with obvious suspension trickery to tick the slammed box off the bucket list as well.Now, having a 1967 ‘Stang look like something that would probably give even a 2022 Shelby Mustang GT500 a run for its supercharged money would probably suffice for most fans. But if I’m not mistaken, the pixel master has taken everything just a little bit further by also adding a nod to GM’s greatest contemporary car, the C8 Chevrolet Corvette.That hint would be the cool side intake treatment... and now it begs the question: do we consider it a C8 Stingray or a Z06 homage?