Volkswagen Invests in New Wind Farm in Sweden, Its Largest Renewable Energy Project So Far

Volkswagen gloats of finding itself on an irreversible path toward decarbonization and claims to be the first car maker to support the expansion of renewable energies on an industrial scale. To that end, the German automotive brand invested in a new wind farm in Sweden.
The car manufacturer recently announced it signed an agreement with Onshore Aldermyrberget AB, for a wind farm that will be located in Skelleftea, in northern Sweden. Volkswagen says this is the largest project in its portfolio so far, and its share of the wind power plant will generate around 100 GWh of electricity. That is enough to cover the needs of approximately 27,000 households per year.
This new investment is just another step taken by the automaker in its ambitious journey of becoming fully carbon neutral by 2050. VW’s program is called “Way to Zero” and the car manufacturer claims it plans to pour around €40 million ($45M) into wind farms and solar plants in Europe by 2025.
And speaking of solar plants, Volkswagen also announced that a new one in northeastern Germany (Tramm-Gothen) is scheduled to go online in early 2022. It is a joint project between VW and energy company REWE and consists of approximately 420,000 solar modules, being the largest independent solar project in the country.
More green electricity projects will follow in the next three years, in other European countries as well, such as Spain, the U.K, and Finland. Combined, they’ll be able to generate around seven terawatt-hours of electricity, which is the equivalent capacity of over 300 wind turbines, enough to cover the annual consumption of 600,000 households.
As explained by Andreas Walingen, Chief Strategy Officer for VW, the company’s focus is on investing in renewable energies particularly in areas where Volkswagen’s electric vehicles are popular among customers, which is why the automaker’s stake in the wind farm in Sweden was a logical step. The German carmaker is the leader in EVs in Sweden, with a market share of 20 percent and 9,300 deliveries from January to November 2021.
This new investment is just another step taken by the automaker in its ambitious journey of becoming fully carbon neutral by 2050. VW’s program is called “Way to Zero” and the car manufacturer claims it plans to pour around €40 million ($45M) into wind farms and solar plants in Europe by 2025.
And speaking of solar plants, Volkswagen also announced that a new one in northeastern Germany (Tramm-Gothen) is scheduled to go online in early 2022. It is a joint project between VW and energy company REWE and consists of approximately 420,000 solar modules, being the largest independent solar project in the country.
More green electricity projects will follow in the next three years, in other European countries as well, such as Spain, the U.K, and Finland. Combined, they’ll be able to generate around seven terawatt-hours of electricity, which is the equivalent capacity of over 300 wind turbines, enough to cover the annual consumption of 600,000 households.
As explained by Andreas Walingen, Chief Strategy Officer for VW, the company’s focus is on investing in renewable energies particularly in areas where Volkswagen’s electric vehicles are popular among customers, which is why the automaker’s stake in the wind farm in Sweden was a logical step. The German carmaker is the leader in EVs in Sweden, with a market share of 20 percent and 9,300 deliveries from January to November 2021.