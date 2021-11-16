2022 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 Loses $10,000 Carbon Fiber Handling Package

5 Mustang Dragster Goes Airborne, Hitting the Brake Is for the Weak

The Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 is already an expensive sports car but the $10,000 Carbon Fiber Handling Package from 2021 seems like a bargain now that it's gone from the options list.



That package rings in at $18,000, about ten times that of the only option below it. Not only do we expect 2021 cars with the discontinued package to hold their value a bit better, but we expect lots of customers to be upset at the lost feature for 2022. Ford knows that the Shelby GT500 version of the Mustang is a serious performer. That's just one reason that they felt comfortable discontinuing the Shelby GT350 . Now they're nixing even more.Last year for the 2021 Shelby GT500, a $10,000 Carbon Fiber Handling Package was available to buyers. It added adjustable strut top mounts, a Gurney flap, 20-inch carbon fiber wheels, a catch can, splitter wickers, and a wheel lock kit.While that might sound expensive, consider that each of those parts make an already serious performance car even more potent in tangible ways. For 2022 though, the entire package is off the table. That leave two options for Shelby GT500 buyers and they're very different ones.First, there's the $1,800 handling package. It still includes some features like the catch can but loses the wheels and the wheel locks. Then there's the Carbon Fiber Track Pack which is a whole other story.First, it's got its own unique 20-inch carbon fiber wheels. Then it's got the rest of the old package, the catch can, the wheel lock kit, and the splitter wickers too. Of course, it adds quite a bit.Buyers will also get Recaro Leather-Trimmed seats with Miko Suede, a rear-seat delete, and Michelin Pilot Cup Sport 2 tires. Then, inside the car, they'll get an exposed carbon-fiber instrument panel. On the back of the Mustang, they'll get an exposed carbon fiber GT4 track wing in place of the Gurney flap.That package rings in at $18,000, about ten times that of the only option below it. Not only do we expect 2021 cars with the discontinued package to hold their value a bit better, but we expect lots of customers to be upset at the lost feature for 2022.