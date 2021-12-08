5 2022 Porsche 911 Safari Is in a Class of Its Own

Basic Porsche 911 “Breadvan” Feels Like an Unnatural Expansion of the 992 Series

If one wants to poke fun at a Porsche 911 owner, then ask the German sports car aficionado how many variants of the legendary model exist within the current generation. Chances are – unless he's a diehard fan – he or she will be confused when trying to count them. Which is the company's fault for being so "greedy."Right now, the 992 series has been around since late 2018. Enough time for the iteration to encompass a two-door Coupe, Targa top, and Convertible. But those are just the body styles. Then we need to count all the Carreras, Targas, GTSs, Turbos , and GTs. And not to mention all the little special editions or the bespoke units. I bet it's confusing even for Porsche employees to keep track of them all.Though, on the other hand, if Porsche brought out a no-frills commercial version of its beloved 911, everyone would notice it from a mile away. Luckily (at least for some), that's not going to happen in the real world. The virtual realm , on the other hand, is a different matter.Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known across social media as sugardesign_1, usually likes to make just about everything a station wagon or Shooting Brake to complete his quest of "Touring the world!" On the other hand, he sometimes likes to surprise us with different creations. And now we have a feeling he's on the verge of developing a new series of virtual projects.So, after first digitally taking down to basics the all-new Toyota GR86, it's time for the fabled Porsche 911 to become a "Basic Van." Might as well call it a "Breadvan" in homage to that quirky one-off Ferrari 250 GT SWB racer from the early 1960s, if you ask us. But his logic wasn't about making an affordable 911 "kammback."Instead, he virtually got back to basics, where Porsche would design such a thing for a "shop businessman who loves the fun of driving." Though, on the other hand, he also admits there would be technical difficulties to pulling this out: "but do not put the food in the trunk. It's pretty hot when you enjoy driving!"