The Kokosing Is “Truly the Most Livable Tiny Home in the World,” Fully Customizable

To onlookers like us, they remain fascinating for their smart design, claimed functionality, and build quality. The Kokosing tiny house from Modern Tiny Living is a brilliant example in this sense.
The Kokosing is not a new tiny house; in fact, it’s the company’s most popular model, introduced in 2017. It is also the company’s most striking tiny, offering accommodation for four people, a full list of amenities, and incredible amounts of storage space in a relatively compact footprint. Sitting on a custom double-axle trailer, the Kokosing is also pretty mobile, allowing the residents to use it as a permanent residence on the road.
All these features and qualities have earned the Kokosing high praise in the tiny home community, with the makers themselves describing it as “truly the most livable tiny home in the world.” While the veracity of this statement can’t be verified in an absolute manner, let’s just agree that this tiny is particularly good-looking, if not downright gorgeous.
the basic model. However, everything about the tiny can be customized down to the last detail, starting with the metal roof and its angle, to the wood used on the exterior, the interior, the cabinetry and appliances. The only thing that’s not customizable in any way is the layout.
It makes sense that it be so, since it’s what sets the Kokosing apart from other tiny houses. Putting the living room on an elevated surface is not a new idea to this niche of the market, but Modern Tiny Living uses to offer a full kitchen with full-size appliances, and to integrate “lots” of storage. For a tiny with a footprint of just 260 square feet (24 square meters), the Kokosing has storage space throughout, which makes it ideal as a permanent residence even for folks for whom the idea of downsizing is not exactly pleasing.
As you enter, the living room is on the right, up a couple of steps. The U-shaped couch can turn into a king-size bed, allowing the tiny to sleep four adults in absolute comfort. When not used as a secondary bedroom, the lounge is very inviting to Netflix and chill-type of activities, or casual lounging.
The kitchen is located centrally, and can include, as is the case with the Bond, the latest custom Kokosing unit, full-size appliances. There’s a deep sink with retractable faucet, a refrigerator, a four-burner oven, and plenty of countertop space for cooking. The cabinetry can be made in any color or wood of choice, while counters can be granite or stainless steel, to match. In the Bond, they’re concrete.
basic model of the Kokosing, the toilet is tankless and requires hooking up to the mains.
The Kokosing starts at $79,000, which is what you’d call “affordable” in terms of a tiny house with this kind of amenities. Don’t get your hopes too high, though, because, for this kind of money, you get the empty house and that’s about it. Add custom touches, furniture and, if you want, off-grid features like a solar power package (which, alone, is priced at $20,000), a mini-split unit for AC and heating, and whatnot, and you’re easily looking at over $100,000 for your very own, totally custom and gorgeous, but painfully expensive tiny.
At the same time, you’re also getting the most livable tiny in the world, so that probably makes up for the high price.
