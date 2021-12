The Kokosing Is “Truly the Most Livable Tiny Home in the World,” Fully Customizable

Best towed with a 1-ton truck due to its weight, the Kokosing comes with lumber framing for the basic model . However, everything about the tiny can be customized down to the last detail, starting with the metal roof and its angle, to the wood used on the exterior, the interior, the cabinetry and appliances. The only thing that’s not customizable in any way is the layout.It makes sense that it be so, since it’s what sets the Kokosing apart from other tiny houses. Putting the living room on an elevated surface is not a new idea to this niche of the market, but Modern Tiny Living uses to offer a full kitchen with full-size appliances, and to integrate “lots” of storage. For a tiny with a footprint of just 260 square feet (24 square meters), the Kokosing has storage space throughout, which makes it ideal as a permanent residence even for folks for whom the idea of downsizing is not exactly pleasing.As you enter, the living room is on the right, up a couple of steps. The U-shaped couch can turn into a king-size bed, allowing the tiny to sleep four adults in absolute comfort. When not used as a secondary bedroom, the lounge is very inviting to Netflix and chill-type of activities, or casual lounging.The kitchen is located centrally, and can include, as is the case with the Bond, the latest custom Kokosing unit, full-size appliances. There’s a deep sink with retractable faucet, a refrigerator, a four-burner oven, and plenty of countertop space for cooking. The cabinetry can be made in any color or wood of choice, while counters can be granite or stainless steel, to match. In the Bond, they’re concrete.A fold-out table offers seating for two next to the kitchen block, in a nook-like space across the door. Opposite the kitchen is storage-integrated staircase to the bedroom in the loft. The bathroom is under the loft, right next to the kitchen but separated from it by a wooden barn-style door. It’s small but complete, with a fiberglass shower cabin, a sink with vanity, and a toilet. In the basic model of the Kokosing, the toilet is tankless and requires hooking up to the mains.The Kokosing starts at $79,000, which is what you’d call “affordable” in terms of a tiny house with this kind of amenities. Don’t get your hopes too high, though, because, for this kind of money, you get the empty house and that’s about it. Add custom touches, furniture and, if you want, off-grid features like a solar power package (which, alone, is priced at $20,000), a mini-split unit for AC and heating, and whatnot, and you’re easily looking at over $100,000 for your very own, totally custom and gorgeous, but painfully expensive tiny.At the same time, you’re also getting the most livable tiny in the world, so that probably makes up for the high price