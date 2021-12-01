Heritage Rocks Mobile Living for No More Than $100K – Three-Bedroom Tiny House

autoevolution
I recently ran across a tiny home crew out of Portland, Oregon, who seem to have a knack for building some very versatile and capable mobile homes that really look like, well, homes! That team is Tiny Heirloom.

If you've been keeping up with autoevolution, you've heard of them for sure. If you haven't, just be aware that this family-owned business has been up and running since 2014 and has grown to be a very talked-about tiny house manufacturer. One reason why this crew is growing so fast can all be summed up in the mobile home we'll be talking about today, the Heritage.

Just to kick things off, the Heritage is a structure that features everything the home you're dwelling in right now also includes, possibly even more, as I don't own a washer/dryer combo in my house. We'll talk about that shortly. For now, just understand that this massive structure comes in with a starting price of just 99,900 USD (88,261 EUR at current exchange rates). We can call it an even $100K as you should really tip these guys for the work they do.

Unlike a few of the other homes this crew produces, the Heritage seems to be one of the roomiest, with the possibility to feature two upstairs lofts and another master bedroom downstairs. It's also available in three different styles, the Farmhouse, the Modern, and the Craftsman, each with its own signature exterior and interior tones and cladding.

Each Heritage is crafted using a hand-built chassis with all the electrical wiring for lights and brakes and is even DOT-approved. Then you've got three axles supporting the structure. As for the frame, 2x4 dimensional lumber and CDX plywood are used. Throw in a Zip system rigid panel weather barrier, lap siding/shingles, closed-cell spray-foam insulation, and a rigid foam floor, and the interior is nice and sealed off from the elements. PVC roofing and energy-efficient windows complete the structure.

After you enter the home, to your right will be a bathroom with a shower and sliding glass door and a toilet with sink, all sitting in a space that's over 49 square feet (4.55 square meters).

Heading towards the rear, from the bathroom, the Heritage unveils its kitchen. Here, guests will have access to all appliances they need, and best of all, all are residential-sized. From the fridge to an induction cooktop, kitchen sink with pull-down head, to seemingly endless storage options, anything you need, Heritage probably has it.

From the kitchen, guests will have access to a living room equipped with an entertainment center and couch, while at the very end of Heritage, the master bedroom I mentioned earlier is found. Because it sits at the rear of the home, a large window offers a view of the world around right from bed.

Being a fully-blown home, Heritage is internet and satellite-ready and includes everything you need to run electrical systems, take warm showers, and warm or cool the interior of your truly nomadic dwelling. However, Tiny Heirloom doesn't clearly mention what's feeding these systems and nothing on wattage or anything of the sort.

Now, $100K probably won't be all you dish out for this tiny house. With the number of optional features Heirloom offers, you'll be more than tempted to leave some more cash behind; you'll feel compelled.

I chose to find out how much my dream Heritage would run me and decided to use the configurator found on the manufacturer's website. After adding a massive skylight, propane upgrade, refrigerator, electric toilet, a second upstairs loft, not the separator option, queen beds all around, including a murphy bed with couch, I was looking at a home priced at 136,048 USD (120,198 EUR at current exchange rates).

It may seem a tad high, but then again, I'm not sure what home on the market offers what can be considered three bedrooms, all the while offering the freedom to wake up wherever you want, all for around $136K.

