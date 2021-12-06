Today’s Office Is a Modern, Sustainable, Off-Grid Cabin Powered by Ioniq 5

Today’s Office is tomorrow’s perfect remote office, delivered today. It’s a joint project by Hyundai Sweden and Finland’s Studio Puisto, the latter of which specializes in a variety of architectural solutions for the hospitality industry and private use. In fact, it’s one of Studio Puisto’s projects at the core of Today’s Office, a prefab cabin called Space of Mind.
Space of Mind is a recent addition to the firm’s lineup, with a modular interior that makes it suitable either as a remote bedroom, a sauna, a yoga studio or, with Hyundai in the picture, an office, in which case it’s called Today’s Office. It is produced sustainably by Protos Demos, while the modular furniture is by Made by Choice.
The cabin offers 9 square meters (97 square feet) of living space, divided and used whichever way the user sees fit. Studio Puisto offers a variety of suggestions, like the inclusion of double beds, or a single bed and an office, or no bed at all in the case of yoga studio use, but the final layout is ultimately up to the owner. In Today’s Office, the space is occupied by an office (duh), a coffee corner, a small wardrobe, and a sofa for sleep.
Ioniq 5, which is offered in two battery pack options, 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, which allows for the car to be used as a power bank. Willem van Bolderen, architect and co-founder of Studio Puisto, tells Scandinavian Mind that this means that whoever lives inside the cabin will be able to go off-grid for at least one week. During this time, he or she will have wi-fi, lights, heat pump, sound system, TV, espresso machine, fridge, and even an electric toilet.
Space of Mind, on which Today’s Office is based, became a reality during the first wave of lockdowns in early 2020, as people were forced to reconsider their personal space and accept a new way of traveling. Similarly, Today’s Office was born out of the idea that remote working is here to stay and that it can happen wherever we want. After all, who said you should stop having fun just because you’re working?
Today’s Office can be delivered fully assembled or can be installed by helicopter or crane, with minimal impact on the environment. It’s made entirely out of CNC-machined organic wood, with floor-to-ceiling glazing to maximize natural light. So you know not to turn on the lights during the day, like the man in the promotional video at the bottom of the page does.
Studio Puisto chose wood because it’s light yet has thermal properties, can be sourced locally, and is appealing to the eye. Wood is also used for the interior, together with other sustainable materials like wool and sisal.
As of the time of the press, Studio Puisto had only built one Today’s Office cabin, and it is situated on the island of Värmdö, a short car ride outside of Stockholm, yet cut off from the modern world. It is currently free to use on a weekly basis by creatives and entrepreneurs with interest in sustainability. It will remain at the current location for a limited time, after which it will be moved to other parts of Sweden to welcome other guests.
Space of Mind is a recent addition to the firm’s lineup, with a modular interior that makes it suitable either as a remote bedroom, a sauna, a yoga studio or, with Hyundai in the picture, an office, in which case it’s called Today’s Office. It is produced sustainably by Protos Demos, while the modular furniture is by Made by Choice.
The cabin offers 9 square meters (97 square feet) of living space, divided and used whichever way the user sees fit. Studio Puisto offers a variety of suggestions, like the inclusion of double beds, or a single bed and an office, or no bed at all in the case of yoga studio use, but the final layout is ultimately up to the owner. In Today’s Office, the space is occupied by an office (duh), a coffee corner, a small wardrobe, and a sofa for sleep.
Ioniq 5, which is offered in two battery pack options, 58 kWh or 72.6 kWh, and the Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) feature, which allows for the car to be used as a power bank. Willem van Bolderen, architect and co-founder of Studio Puisto, tells Scandinavian Mind that this means that whoever lives inside the cabin will be able to go off-grid for at least one week. During this time, he or she will have wi-fi, lights, heat pump, sound system, TV, espresso machine, fridge, and even an electric toilet.
Space of Mind, on which Today’s Office is based, became a reality during the first wave of lockdowns in early 2020, as people were forced to reconsider their personal space and accept a new way of traveling. Similarly, Today’s Office was born out of the idea that remote working is here to stay and that it can happen wherever we want. After all, who said you should stop having fun just because you’re working?
Today’s Office can be delivered fully assembled or can be installed by helicopter or crane, with minimal impact on the environment. It’s made entirely out of CNC-machined organic wood, with floor-to-ceiling glazing to maximize natural light. So you know not to turn on the lights during the day, like the man in the promotional video at the bottom of the page does.
Studio Puisto chose wood because it’s light yet has thermal properties, can be sourced locally, and is appealing to the eye. Wood is also used for the interior, together with other sustainable materials like wool and sisal.
As of the time of the press, Studio Puisto had only built one Today’s Office cabin, and it is situated on the island of Värmdö, a short car ride outside of Stockholm, yet cut off from the modern world. It is currently free to use on a weekly basis by creatives and entrepreneurs with interest in sustainability. It will remain at the current location for a limited time, after which it will be moved to other parts of Sweden to welcome other guests.