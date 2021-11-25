Hyundai Ioniq 5 Wins 2022 German Car of the Year Award

On October 27, the 2022 German Car of the Year organization disclosed the five winners in its subcategories that would compete for the main prize. As we mentioned then, three among the five were electric, and they had more chance to become the 2022 German Car of the Year. Sure enough, the winner was an EV: the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
According to Jens Meiners, initiator and jury member of the award, the Ioniq 5 had above-average scores in all criteria and revealed no weak points. Jurors probably did not evaluate it on a rainy day. Otherwise, they would have noticed that the car desperately needs a rear wiper, as we have already shown here. Rear visibility would be a weak point, but it was probably not that important to dent the EV leadership in this contest.
Meiners highlighted the battery pack technology and operating concept are groundbreaking. He probably means the 800V system and the V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability. However, the Kia EV6 presents the same features as it shares the E-GMP platform with the Hyundai. The Ioniq 5 win probably has to do with how its manufacturer surrounded those good qualities in others that made the difference.
The Ioniq 5 has also beaten the Audi e-tron GT (which also works at 800V), the Peugeot 308 and the Porsche 911 GT3, which is no small feat for any car. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been receiving very positive reviews worldwide. Inherited from the 45 Concept, its design made it an instant hit among people considering an EV as their next vehicle.
With such good results in the German award, the Ioniq 5 may have an edge in another relevant automotive prize: the 2022 World Car of the Year. In this competition, the Hyundai will face 27 other vehicles – most of them powered by combustion engines. The results will be revealed only on April 13, 2022.
