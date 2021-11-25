autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Tuning Month  
Car reviews:
 

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Wins 2022 German Car of the Year Award

Home > News > Car Profile
25 Nov 2021, 11:55 UTC ·
On October 27, the 2022 German Car of the Year organization disclosed the five winners in its subcategories that would compete for the main prize. As we mentioned then, three among the five were electric, and they had more chance to become the 2022 German Car of the Year. Sure enough, the winner was an EV: the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Hyundai Ioniq 5 Wins 2022 German Car of the Year 9 photos
Finalists of the German Car of the Year AwardsFinalists of the German Car of the Year AwardsFinalists of the German Car of the Year AwardsAudi e-tron GT, 2022 Luxury German Car of the YearHyundai Ioniq 5, 2022 New Energy German Car of the YearKia EV6, 2022 Premium German Car of the YearPeugeot 308, 2022 Compact German Car of the YearPorsche 911 GT3, 2022 Performance German Car of the Year
According to Jens Meiners, initiator and jury member of the award, the Ioniq 5 had above-average scores in all criteria and revealed no weak points. Jurors probably did not evaluate it on a rainy day. Otherwise, they would have noticed that the car desperately needs a rear wiper, as we have already shown here. Rear visibility would be a weak point, but it was probably not that important to dent the EV leadership in this contest.

Meiners highlighted the battery pack technology and operating concept are groundbreaking. He probably means the 800V system and the V2L (vehicle-to-load) capability. However, the Kia EV6 presents the same features as it shares the E-GMP platform with the Hyundai. The Ioniq 5 win probably has to do with how its manufacturer surrounded those good qualities in others that made the difference.

The Ioniq 5 has also beaten the Audi e-tron GT (which also works at 800V), the Peugeot 308 and the Porsche 911 GT3, which is no small feat for any car. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 has been receiving very positive reviews worldwide. Inherited from the 45 Concept, its design made it an instant hit among people considering an EV as their next vehicle.

With such good results in the German award, the Ioniq 5 may have an edge in another relevant automotive prize: the 2022 World Car of the Year. In this competition, the Hyundai will face 27 other vehicles – most of them powered by combustion engines. The results will be revealed only on April 13, 2022.
Hyundai Hyundai IONIQ 5 German Car of the Year GCOTY 800V
press release
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories