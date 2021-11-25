2023 Ford Everest SUV Rendered, Looks Like a Ranger With a Bed Cap

North America has the Ranger-based Ford Bronco whereas Australia levels up to the Ford Everest. A three-row sport utility vehicle with body-on-frame underpinnings and diesel engine options, the mid-size model prepares for a ground-up redesign on the T6.2 platform of the all-new Ranger workhorse.
Already spied in the United States and Europe with tons of camouflage on every panel and trim piece, the next-generation Everest has been masterfully rendered by Photoshop meister Joao Kleber Amaral. Quite clearly, the pixel artist used the 2022 Ranger as the basis of his renderings.
Although it looks eerily similar to a Ranger with a bed cap from the side view, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a bed cap with integrated D-pillars, two additional seats, and the safety equipment you would expect from a three-row utility vehicle. Structurally speaking, the Everest is a very different affair from the Ranger with a fancy camper shell fitted over the cargo area.
Speaking of which, the T6.2-based truck is perfectly suited for this application because the Blue Oval has widened the Ranger by two inches and the front axle has been pushed forward by two inches. We also have to remember that Ford has relocated the suspension dampers outboard of the frame rails, therefore improving the ride on the road as well as on the trail.
As far as the oily bits are concerned, the Dearborn-based automaker offers a grand total of three powerplants for the global model. The list kicks off with a single-turbo EcoBlue, a 2.0-liter diesel, that features a six-speed manual as the standard transmission. A bi-turbo EcoBlue like the one in the outgoing Ranger Raptor is also available, along with a 3.0-liter V6 motor.
Essentially the Power Stroke that FoMoCo has discontinued from the F-150 line in the United States, the six-cylinder lump serves as a replacement for the 3.2-liter Duratorq straight-five diesel that rolled out way back in 2006.
