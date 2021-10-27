autoevolution
Of the Five 2022 German Premium Car of The Year Awards, Three Went for EVs

27 Oct 2021, 13:22 UTC ·
The 2022 German Car of the Year Awards revealed the winners of its main categories, and we can take them as a sign of the times. Among the five accolades, three went to electric vehicles. Of these three EVs, only one was German.
Finalists of the German Car of the Year AwardsFinalists of the German Car of the Year AwardsFinalists of the German Car of the Year AwardsAudi e-tron GT, 2022 Luxury German Car of the YearHyundai Ioniq 5, 2022 New Energy German Car of the YearKia EV6, 2022 Premium German Car of the YearPeugeot 308, 2022 Compact German Car of the YearPorsche 911 GT3, 2022 Performance German Car of the Year
It is true that one of these prizes could only go to an electric car: it was the “New Energy Award.” Despite that, it is interesting to see that some of the best vehicles for sale in Germany are no longer based on the combustion engines the German industry used to be so proud to develop.

The only representatives of those already old times were the Peugeot 308 among compact cars (with a limit of up to €25,000, or $29,055 at the current exchange rate), and the Porsche 911 GT3 among the Performance vehicles.

When it comes to Premium cars, the winner was the Kia EV6. This category is dedicated to vehicles between €25,000 and €50,000 ($58,110). For Luxury vehicles – those priced above €50,000 – the winner was the other German car to deserve an award: the Audi e-tron GT.

The jurors in the German Car of the Year Awards are 20 automotive journalists that are currently working in German-speaking countries. That is also a sign of the times: they are not all German colleagues: there is at least one American, one Australian, one Japanese, and one Chinese journalist among them. According to the organization, the cars have been ranked “based on their product and driving characteristics, market relevance, and level of innovation.”

If you think that ends the story, that’s not the case. These five cars will now be judged to select an overall winner. The result will be announced by the end of November. It is very likely that another EV will end up as the winner, confirming that the future is globalized, environmentally responsible, and electric.
