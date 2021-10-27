Of the Five 2022 German Premium Car of The Year Awards, Three Went for EVs

EV

It is true that one of these prizes could only go to an electric car: it was the “New Energy Award.” Despite that, it is interesting to see that some of the best vehicles for sale in Germany are no longer based on the combustion engines the German industry used to be so proud to develop.The only representatives of those already old times were the Peugeot 308 among compact cars (with a limit of up to €25,000, or $29,055 at the current exchange rate), and the Porsche 911 GT3 among the Performance vehicles.When it comes to Premium cars, the winner was the Kia EV6. This category is dedicated to vehicles between €25,000 and €50,000 ($58,110). For Luxury vehicles – those priced above €50,000 – the winner was the other German car to deserve an award: the Audi e-tron GT.The jurors in the German Car of the Year Awards are 20 automotive journalists that are currently working in German-speaking countries. That is also a sign of the times: they are not all German colleagues: there is at least one American, one Australian, one Japanese, and one Chinese journalist among them. According to the organization, the cars have been ranked “based on their product and driving characteristics, market relevance, and level of innovation.”If you think that ends the story, that’s not the case. These five cars will now be judged to select an overall winner. The result will be announced by the end of November. It is very likely that anotherwill end up as the winner, confirming that the future is globalized, environmentally responsible, and electric.