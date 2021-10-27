2022 Skoda Slavia Features India-Specific MQB Platform

Purchased by Volkswagen AG in 1994 after the Czech Republic got rid of pesky communism, Skoda is determined to capture more customers in the Republic of India. The subsidiary brand set up shops in the second-most populous country in the world in 2001, and Skoda intends to celebrate the local arm’s 20th anniversary with a new sedan known as the Slavia.
The nameplate takes inspiration from the beginnings of the automaker in Mlada Boleslav, from the period when they were known as Laurin & Klement. Founders Vaclav Laurin and Vaclav Klement marketed their first bicycles under the Slavia moniker. Essentially a replacement for the Rapid, the family sedan leaves much to be desired because India is a cost-sensitive market.
To understand how cost sensitive, the attached press release confirms “up to six airbags” even though U.S. and European customers are offered more airbags completely as standard. Skoda also presents the all-new sedan in the guise of a mid-size car although 4.5 meters long blurs the line between the C and D segments. The Czech manufacturer has further confirmed TSI-branded engines, as in the 1.0 and 1.5 turbo mills offered in the locally-built Kushaq.
Speaking of which, the Slavia and Kushaq share the MQB-A0-IN platform derived from the A0 platform that underpins the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Skoda Fabia, and Scala, Audi A1, and two SEAT models. The Slavia, therefore, will be offered exclusively with front-wheel drive paired with a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, as well as a seven-speed DSG transmission.
The second model of the India 2.0 project headed by Skoda will be revealed next month. Series production will be handled by the Pune assembly plant in Maharashtra, the second-most populous state in the Republic of India.
“With our new Slavia, we are launching a feature-rich vehicle that offers outstanding design, build quality, reliability, and driving dynamics. The Slavia combines the benefits of a mid-size saloon with Skoda’s emotive design language, modern technology, and state-of-the-art assistance systems,” declared Zac Hollis, the local brand director at Skoda's local division.
To understand how cost sensitive, the attached press release confirms “up to six airbags” even though U.S. and European customers are offered more airbags completely as standard. Skoda also presents the all-new sedan in the guise of a mid-size car although 4.5 meters long blurs the line between the C and D segments. The Czech manufacturer has further confirmed TSI-branded engines, as in the 1.0 and 1.5 turbo mills offered in the locally-built Kushaq.
Speaking of which, the Slavia and Kushaq share the MQB-A0-IN platform derived from the A0 platform that underpins the likes of the Volkswagen Polo, Skoda Fabia, and Scala, Audi A1, and two SEAT models. The Slavia, therefore, will be offered exclusively with front-wheel drive paired with a six-speed manual, six-speed automatic, as well as a seven-speed DSG transmission.
The second model of the India 2.0 project headed by Skoda will be revealed next month. Series production will be handled by the Pune assembly plant in Maharashtra, the second-most populous state in the Republic of India.
“With our new Slavia, we are launching a feature-rich vehicle that offers outstanding design, build quality, reliability, and driving dynamics. The Slavia combines the benefits of a mid-size saloon with Skoda’s emotive design language, modern technology, and state-of-the-art assistance systems,” declared Zac Hollis, the local brand director at Skoda's local division.