Ioniq 5 Bidirectional Charging Opens Up New Possibilities for Off-Grid Glamping

The good folks over at the Asian Petrolhead channel on YouTube just came back from the family vacation. The host specifically mentioned that aspect, but we could have easily guessed it ourselves. After all, he’s got three vehicles lined up for a series of tests... with one of them being the Hyundai Porest RV. The other two are a Hyundai Ioniq 5 and a Tesla Model 3 Performance, but the latter is there for a different reason.Well, the gist behind the Hyundai Porest and Ioniq 5 encounter has to do with the company’s new V2L (vehicle-to-load) bidirectional charging feature. It’s also available on the all-new Kia EV6 , of course, and helps the E-GMP vehicles morph into veritable mobile generators. They can be used in a variety of cases, such as emergencies, disaster aid, but we really prefer the outcome suggested by the Korean vloggers: as a backup power source for the little glamper.As such, the V2L function transforms the Ioniq 5 into a 3.6mobile power generator and it’s surprisingly easy to use. Thehas a special V2L connector that plugs into the car’s charging port and then all you need to do is have the 220V camper cord also plugged into the proper end of the connector. Immediately the Ioniq 5 starts off-loading power and even though it can still have the internal A/C running, the Porest camper is also getting enough juice to power just about everything on board.Now, just in case remote camper plus EV adventures aren’t your thing for the summer road trips, the guys also had a Tesla Model 3 Performance at hand for a shoot-out with the Ioniq 5. So, the second and third videos embedded below should deliver all the EV-on-EV action you crave for. Enjoy!