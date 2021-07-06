Hyundai Ioniq 5 Wins Auto Express Car of the Year 2021 Award

Auto Express selected the Hyundai Ioniq 5 as the winner of its Car of the Year 2021 Award. That alone would be enough to say that our British colleagues liked the new electric SUV very much, but that would not be enough to describe what they thought. The Ioniq 5 also won the Design Award 2021, the Premium Electric Car of the Year 2021, and the Mid-Size Company Car of the Year 2021 from the British magazine.
According to Auto Express, the Ioniq 5 is a brilliant car for multiple reasons. One of the most obvious is the 800V system that allows it to charge faster than most competitors. However, Auto Express considered a lot more to give this EV the leading award.
The first is the design, which makes it stand out “without being contrived or awkward.” In times when aerodynamics impose a given shape and appearance, Hyundai managed to make it look unique.
Auto Express also praised its comfortable ride, which Christian Stadler said was too soft for his taste. The roomy interior also played a role in making the Ioniq 5 excel (no pun intended). The magazine also praised the competitive pricing, especially considering only much more expensive cars offer 800V systems. One of them is the Porsche Taycan.
The unusual bit of Auto Express’s evaluation was about the infotainment system. According to the British outlet, its graphics are “brighter and more attractive” than those in older Hyundai vehicles, but what really makes it outstanding is the ease of use. When you hear Sandy Munro criticizing Volkswagen for their system, that should make Hyundai proud of what it has achieved.
These explanations also cover most of the other prizes the car received apart from the Mid-Size Company Car of the Year 2021. According to Auto Express, it has “incredibly low Benefit-in-Kind rates” that make it an attractive financial choice. Put all the other qualities under consideration and being a good deal would be just part of what led this car to victory.
