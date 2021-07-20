Here’s the Best Electric Car According to the Marie Claire UK Awards

5 Fiat 500e Rendered With One Extra Door, Doesn’t Look Good Nor Practical

It may amuse some with its cute, soft looks, but the first fully electric car from Fiat maintains its winning streak. Fiat 500 brings home yet another award, this time won at the Marie Claire UK Sustainability Awards. 8 photos



This is not the first award received by the fully electric Fiat car designed from the ground up. Fiat 500 was also named Car of the Year by Electrifying, the City Car of the Year, by Auto Express, and won the award for Best Small Electric Car for the City by What Car?. The first-ever Sustainability Awards brought together activists, leaders, and experts from all across the globe, to recognize brands that are trying to make a difference and adapt to the eco-conscious trend. What sold judges regarding the Fiat 500 were its impressive range for its size and the slick, modern upgrade to its iconic design, according to Andrea Thompson, Marie Claire UK editor in chief.Its autonomous driving features, smart connectivity, interior that uses recycled marine materials, all help Fiat 500 convince buyers to convert to electric. Everything about this Fiat car tries to be sustainable, from its electric powertrain to its Seaqual yarn seats, produced of recycled plastic. 10 percent of it comes from the sea while the other 90 percent originates from land.But what really sets the little vehicle apart is its impressive range. Fiat 500 comes with a variety of battery options and can go for 199 miles (320 km) on a single charge. Its 87kW electric motor is powered by a 42kWh lithium-ion battery. The car can sprint from 0 to 62mph (0 to 100 kph) in nine seconds. Fiat limited the speed to 93.2 mph (130 kph).There are four trim levels available with the new Fiat 500, a new infotainment system, and the exclusive Level 2 Autonomous Driving.This is not the first award received by the fully electric Fiat car designed from the ground up. Fiat 500 was also named Car of the Year by Electrifying, the City Car of the Year, by Auto Express, and won the award for Best Small Electric Car for the City by What Car?.