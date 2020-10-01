Fiat 500e Rendered With One Extra Door, Doesn’t Look Good Nor Practical

There is a reason city dwellers like the Fiat 500 don’t feature more doors. From bumper to bumper, most A-segment cars are simply too short to accommodate rear doors. There are, however, exceptions to this rule such as the Toyota Aygo.
The Aygo couldn’t be more different than the 500, though, and styling is what makes it impossible for Fiat to add rear doors to the cutesy little Cinquecento. Nevertheless, pixel artist Kleber Silva did the unthinkable with the help of Photoshop to demonstrate why some designs are better off with two doors instead of three or more.
First of all, look at the profile and ask yourself if that’s pretty enough for a car that retails at 37,500 euros before government incentives for plug-in vehicles. It most definitely isn’t. Secondly, imagine opening the rear door and trying to get on the rear seat behind the driver or front passenger. Indeed, not even small children would feel comfortable there. At most, you can use the rear seats to store luggage.
Regarding the price tag mentioned in the previous paragraph, that’s how much the 500e costs in Launch Edition specification. At this price point, the European market has better EVs in terms of space and range in the guise of the Hyundai Kona Electric, Nissan Leaf, and the list goes on. The 500 with internal combustion may be a little more affordable, but sales are down this year as opposed to 2019.
This gets us to an older rendering of Kleber Silva, a mix between the 500X crossover and 500L people carrier. The pixel work in question may serve as a preview for the next big thing from Fiat, a yet-to-be-named model that would help the Italian automaker be relevant again. “We’re thinking maybe a blend of the X and L is the way ahead,” said CEO Olivier François about the 500XL or whatever it will be called.
Given that Tesla plans to launch a $25,000 electric vehicle in 2023 or thereabout, it’s also high time for the Italian automaker to develop a more affordable EV than the 500e.
First of all, look at the profile and ask yourself if that’s pretty enough for a car that retails at 37,500 euros before government incentives for plug-in vehicles. It most definitely isn’t. Secondly, imagine opening the rear door and trying to get on the rear seat behind the driver or front passenger. Indeed, not even small children would feel comfortable there. At most, you can use the rear seats to store luggage.
Regarding the price tag mentioned in the previous paragraph, that’s how much the 500e costs in Launch Edition specification. At this price point, the European market has better EVs in terms of space and range in the guise of the Hyundai Kona Electric, Nissan Leaf, and the list goes on. The 500 with internal combustion may be a little more affordable, but sales are down this year as opposed to 2019.
This gets us to an older rendering of Kleber Silva, a mix between the 500X crossover and 500L people carrier. The pixel work in question may serve as a preview for the next big thing from Fiat, a yet-to-be-named model that would help the Italian automaker be relevant again. “We’re thinking maybe a blend of the X and L is the way ahead,” said CEO Olivier François about the 500XL or whatever it will be called.
Given that Tesla plans to launch a $25,000 electric vehicle in 2023 or thereabout, it’s also high time for the Italian automaker to develop a more affordable EV than the 500e.