Almost 300 kilograms (660 pounds) heavier than its combustion-engined sibling, the 500e doesn’t show its weight in the dreaded moose test. At speeds of up to 75 kilometers per hour (47 miles per hour), the Italian EV feels progressive, giving the driver a relatively good feeling of control.
Our friends at km77.com further highlight smooth transitions, moderate body roll, good suspension tuning, and the well-calibrated electronic stability control system. The feeling of control and safety remains at higher speed, but the low-resistance tires unfortunately understeer. This particular 500e is equipped with Bridgestone EcoContact 6 rubber, which sacrifices grip for the sake of the environment by improving the car’s fuel economy.
In the slalom, the pint-sized urban dweller feels nimble and the ESC is hardly perceptible according to the Spanish motoring publication. The only thing km77.com doesn’t like about the 500e is the steering, which doesn’t offer too much in the way of feedback about what the tires are doing.
As opposed to hydraulic steering, electric steering feels weird because of the column- or rack-mounted motor that numbs the road forces transmitted by the front wheels. Porsche is the exception with the 991 and 992 generations of the 911 because the German automaker has a knack for driver's cars.
Introduced with great pomp and circumstance last year, the 500e starts from €19,930 ($23,995) back home in Bella Italia and £22,995 ($31,770) in the United Kingdom. The entry-level Action trim level comes with a 23.8-kWh battery and a puny range in the WLTP cycle. The mid-range Passion is arguably the best pick in the lineup because it offers 42 kWh and 320 kilometers (199 miles) of driving range plus 85-kW fast charging.
The first-ever FCA electric vehicle developed from the ground up, the 500e is off to a slow start in terms of sales. Last year, the Italian manufacturer sold approximately 6,350 units instead of 15,000 as Fiat projected initially. Given these worrying numbers, the 500e is expected to receive a van option with no rear seats and a cargo divider as a means to hopefully boost sales.
In the slalom, the pint-sized urban dweller feels nimble and the ESC is hardly perceptible according to the Spanish motoring publication. The only thing km77.com doesn’t like about the 500e is the steering, which doesn’t offer too much in the way of feedback about what the tires are doing.
As opposed to hydraulic steering, electric steering feels weird because of the column- or rack-mounted motor that numbs the road forces transmitted by the front wheels. Porsche is the exception with the 991 and 992 generations of the 911 because the German automaker has a knack for driver's cars.
Introduced with great pomp and circumstance last year, the 500e starts from €19,930 ($23,995) back home in Bella Italia and £22,995 ($31,770) in the United Kingdom. The entry-level Action trim level comes with a 23.8-kWh battery and a puny range in the WLTP cycle. The mid-range Passion is arguably the best pick in the lineup because it offers 42 kWh and 320 kilometers (199 miles) of driving range plus 85-kW fast charging.
The first-ever FCA electric vehicle developed from the ground up, the 500e is off to a slow start in terms of sales. Last year, the Italian manufacturer sold approximately 6,350 units instead of 15,000 as Fiat projected initially. Given these worrying numbers, the 500e is expected to receive a van option with no rear seats and a cargo divider as a means to hopefully boost sales.