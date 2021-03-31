2021 Fiat 500 “Hey Google” Series Has More Than Just Google’s Voice Assistant

Google and Fiat go a long way back. To celebrate their collaboration, the Italian manufacturer and technological giant from Menlo Park have worked their magic on the 500 series of cars, including the 500L.
“Hey Google” is how the special edition is called, and obviously enough, these cars are equipped with the American brand’s voice assistant. Customers can therefore interact with the 500, 500X, and 500L when they’re away from them, using their voice to request information such as the vehicle’s location, how much fuel is left, and the address of your liking.
Hey Google works in conjunction with a telematics box known as the Fiat Mopar Connect. The voice assistant is constantly there for the customer, be it on his or her smartphone, smartwatch, smartband, and even the Nest Hub.
All three special editions feature a play on two colors: white for the body and gloss black for the side mirrors and roof. Edition-exclusive badging on the wheel arches and central pillars, the same motif on the inside, and the Hey Google signature on the welcome screen also need to be mentioned, along with a goodies bag that contains the Nest Hub device and other whatnots.
Priced from 16,005 pounds sterling (make that $22,055 at current exchange rates), the 500 Hey Google is available exclusively as a hybrid in hatchback or convertible forms. The 500X in this attire will set you back 21,765 pounds sterling or $29,990, while the 500L starts at 20,345 pounds sterling or $28,035. I know, I know; these babies are too expensive for their segments, which is why Fiat sales are on a downward spiral across Europe.
After contracting by 9.66 percent in 2019 to 630,549 vehicles, European sales figures for the Italian automaker dwindled 24.66 percent to 475,041 units last year. The disease that shall not be named has something to do with these numbers, for sure. But then again, Fiat could get its act together as well.
Hey Google works in conjunction with a telematics box known as the Fiat Mopar Connect. The voice assistant is constantly there for the customer, be it on his or her smartphone, smartwatch, smartband, and even the Nest Hub.
All three special editions feature a play on two colors: white for the body and gloss black for the side mirrors and roof. Edition-exclusive badging on the wheel arches and central pillars, the same motif on the inside, and the Hey Google signature on the welcome screen also need to be mentioned, along with a goodies bag that contains the Nest Hub device and other whatnots.
Priced from 16,005 pounds sterling (make that $22,055 at current exchange rates), the 500 Hey Google is available exclusively as a hybrid in hatchback or convertible forms. The 500X in this attire will set you back 21,765 pounds sterling or $29,990, while the 500L starts at 20,345 pounds sterling or $28,035. I know, I know; these babies are too expensive for their segments, which is why Fiat sales are on a downward spiral across Europe.
After contracting by 9.66 percent in 2019 to 630,549 vehicles, European sales figures for the Italian automaker dwindled 24.66 percent to 475,041 units last year. The disease that shall not be named has something to do with these numbers, for sure. But then again, Fiat could get its act together as well.