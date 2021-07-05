2021 Fiat 500e Electric Supermini Ventures Outside Europe, Arrives in Israel

The all-new, third-gen Fiat 500, which is now fully electric, has taken its first steps outside Europe, officially arriving in Israel over the weekend.
Its first venture outside the Old Continent, which also coincided with the 64th anniversary of its iconic forefather, was celebrated by the automaker on July 4.
“I’m extremely proud to celebrate the anniversary of our icon with a highly significant symbolic step: the New 500 – the third generation of the icon created exactly 64 years ago in Turin, the city where it is also manufactured – is now launching in its first country outside Europe, Israel”, said the Fiat CEO and Stellantis CMO, Olivier Francois.
The company’s head honcho spoke of the Fiat 500’s past and future from the roof of the Lingotto complex in Turin. This was the factory where the original 500 was made, and the roof hosted a track on which the first one was put through its paces. Now, the roof of the former facility is being turned into “the biggest hanging garden in Europe,” Francois said, which will be known as ‘La Pista 500’, Italian for ‘The 500 Track’.
The 2021 Fiat 500e, which is the best-selling zero-emission supermini in ten European countries, holding on to the podium in another seven, will be available in four grades and three body styles in Israel.
The Action variant packs a 70 kW (85 PS / 94 HP) electric motor, does the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 9.5 seconds, tops out at 135 kph (84 mph), and has a 190-km (118-mile) range on the WLTP cycle.
The Passion, Icon, and Prima feature an 87 kW (118 PS / 117 HP) motor, are 0.5 seconds quicker to 100 kph, and will max out at 150 kph (93 mph). With the 42 kWh battery all juiced up, which takes 35 minutes to charge to 80% at 85 kW, it has a total driving range of 320 km (199 miles).
The new 500 is also equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment system that supports over-the-air updates, smartphone connectivity, Level 2 semi-autonomous driving, and different safety systems.
