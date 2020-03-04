2021 Fiat 500e Revealed, Launch Edition Now Available From 37,500 Euros

No fewer than 500 copies of the launch-edition 500e will be offered for the 2021 model year, all of them in Europe. Fiat has redesigned the electric city car both inside and out, and as opposed to its predecessor, the e-Cinquecento is far more mature and plusher.
3.63 meters long, the 500e relies on a 118-horsepower electric motor driving the front wheels to 50 kilometers in 3.1 seconds and 100 km/h in 9.0 seconds. Top speed is limited to 150 km/h, and as expected, the battery’s capacity has grown from 22 to 42 kWh.
DC and AC charging are offered, and the fastest rate of charging is 85 kW using the Combo 2 connector. Fiat promises up to 320 kilometers (199 miles) of driving range in one go, which is pretty good when compared to the original but not quite on par with its rivals.
Take Peugeot as a prime example with the e-208 subcompact hatchback. Even though it’s a larger car, the French interloper offers more power, more battery capacity, better acceleration, and up to 340 kilometers (211 miles) between charges. Worse still for the 500e, the Peugeot is an idea cheaper at 36,600 euros before the eco-friendly incentive.
From a design standpoint, there are plenty of differences over the previous model. Thicker roof pillars, new headlights with LED technology, the 500 emblem integrated into the front fascia, and the funky bumper complement the E-shaped signature of the taillights.
Available as a coupe or convertible, the 500e brings a few newities to the interior as well. Not only did the wheelbase grow by two centimeters, but the cockpit now integrates a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster. The steering wheel may not be sporty, but the flat cut at 6 o’clock alludes to this idea.
From a technological standpoint, Fiat has updated the 500e with all the goodies you would expect from a modern runabout. Blind-spot monitoring and automatic braking open the driver-assist features list, joined by the likes of lane-keep assist and adaptive cruise control.
Driving modes are also featured, and they number three choices: Normal, Range, and Sherpa. The latter is named after the Sherpa people of Nepal and the Himalayas, and its purpose is to maximize the car’s efficiency by cutting back the top speed to 80 km/h, deactivate the air conditioning and heated seats, soften the throttle response, and so forth.
